Mohamed Kudus ruled out of World Cup due to quad injury setback

Ghana forward Mohamed Kudus has been ruled out of the 2026 World Cup after injury prevented his inclusion in the Black Stars’ preliminary squad named by coach Carlos Queiroz.

Ghana forward Mohamed Kudus has been ruled out of the World Cup after missing out on the Black Stars’ preliminary 28-man squad due to injury.

The Tottenham Hotspur attacker has been sidelined since suffering a quadriceps injury in January, with his recovery failing to progress in time.

Ghana’s squad, named by Carlos Queiroz, includes players like Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams as the team prepares for a tough group featuring England, Croatia and Panama.

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Tottenham Hotspur forward Mohamed Kudus will miss next month’s FIFA World Cup after being left out of Ghana’s preliminary 28-man squad due to a persistent injury setback.

The Ghana international was expected to return from a quadriceps injury suffered in January, but his recovery has not progressed as planned, ruling him out of contention for selection in the squad named by head coach Carlos Queiroz.

Black Stars squad for Wales pre-World Cup friendly

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Kudus, 25, has not featured since sustaining the injury earlier in the year and was also unavailable during the closing stages of Tottenham’s season.

Kudus, who joined Spurs from West Ham United last summer, made 19 Premier League appearances this campaign, scoring twice.

On the international stage, Kudus remains one of Ghana’s key players, having scored 13 goals in 46 appearances for the Black Stars. His absence is a major blow to Ghana’s attacking options heading into the tournament.

Ghana’s provisional squad still features experienced and in-form attackers, with players such as Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams expected to lead the line.

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Former Chelsea defender Abdul Rahman Baba has also earned a recall after being absent from the national team since 2023.