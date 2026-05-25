Asante Kotoko promise major changes after disappointing 8th-place finish

Asante Kotoko have apologised to supporters after finishing eighth in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season, promising major changes to restore the club’s status in Ghanaian and African football.

Asante Kotoko have described their 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign as disappointing after finishing eighth on the league table.

The club apologised to supporters and promised “decisive measures” to restore Kotoko to the top of Ghanaian and African football.

Pressure is mounting on the club’s management and technical team following one of Kotoko’s poorest league finishes in recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have admitted their disappointment after ending the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season in 8th place, describing the campaign as one that falls far below the standards, expectations, and ambitions of the club.

In a strongly worded statement released on 25th May, 2026, the Porcupine Warriors apologised to supporters and promised major changes ahead of the next campaign following one of the club’s unsatisfactory league finishes in recent years.

“The Board and Management of Asante Kotoko SC wish to express their disappointment following the conclusion of the 2025/2026 Premier League season, in which the club finished in 8th position,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This outcome falls far below the standards, expectations, and ambitions of our great club.

Kotoko further assured fans that decisive measures will be taken to rebuild the team and restore the club to competing for major honours both in Ghana and on the African continent.

READ ALSO: Lionel Messi suffers injury scare 3 weeks before World Cup

The club’s struggles this season saw them fall out of the title race early despite beginning the campaign with hopes of challenging for the league crown and returning to continental dominance.

Their inconsistent form, managerial instability and poor away performances proved costly during the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kumasi-based club remains one of only a few West African clubs to have won the CAF Champions League, lifting the continental title in 1970 and 1983.

The disappointing season also comes amid growing pressure from supporters, many of whom openly criticised the team’s performances throughout the campaign.

Attendances at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium fluctuated during the season as frustration among fans increased.

READ ALSO: Mamelodi Sundowns win second CAF Champions League title

“We would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to our loyal supporters who travelled across the country and stood firmly behind the team throughout the campaign,” the club stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Your unwavering commitment and passion remain the backbone of this club. We sincerely apologise for the disappointment and frustration caused by our performance this season.”