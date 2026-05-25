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Felix Afena-Gyan 'robbed' while on Black Stars duty

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:09 - 25 May 2026
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Felix Afena-Gyan
Felix Afena-Gyan
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  • Felix Afena-Gyan’s Italy residence was reportedly burgled during international duty with Ghana.

  • The Black Stars forward featured in Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico.

  • Afena-Gyan is expected to join Ghana’s preparations for the upcoming friendly against Wales.

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Felix Afena-Gyan has reportedly fallen victim to a burglary while away on international duty with the Ghana national football team last week.

According to reports, unknown individuals broke into the forward’s residence in Italy during his absence and allegedly stole several personal belongings.

Afena-Gyan was with the Black Stars for Ghana’s international friendly against Mexico national football team, which ended in a 2-0 defeat as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 22-year-old played 67 minutes in the encounter before being substituted as Ghana struggled against the hosts.

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After returning to Italy following the international assignment, the striker reportedly discovered that his home had been ransacked.

The Ghanaian attacker, who currently plays club football in Turkey, has not yet publicly commented on the incident.

Afena-Gyan is expected to remain part of Ghana’s preparations ahead of the upcoming pre-World Cup friendly against Wales national football team. The match is expected to be one of the final tests for the Black Stars before the tournament begins in June.

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