Mamelodi Sundowns win second CAF Champions League title

Mamelodi Sundowns won the CAF Champions League with a 2-1 aggregate victory over AS FAR.

Teboho Mokoena scored the crucial equalizer in the second leg in Morocco.

Ronwen Williams saved a second-half penalty to help Sundowns secure the title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mamelodi Sundowns FC secured their second-ever CAF Champions League title after battling to a 1-1 draw against AS FAR in the second leg of the final at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco, sealing a 2-1 aggregate triumph.

The Moroccan side entered the decisive clash needing to overturn a first-leg deficit and started strongly, dominating possession for much of the opening half while piling pressure on the South African champions.

MUST READ: Lionel Messi suffers injury scare 3 weeks before World Cup

AS FAR’s breakthrough came in the 40th minute after the referee awarded a penalty following a VAR review. Captain Mohamed Hrimat calmly converted from the spot to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead on the night and level the aggregate score at 1-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Sundowns responded just before the interval with a crucial away goal. A dangerous cross from Brayan Leon was redirected by Tashreeq Matthews into the path of Teboho Mokoena, who fired a first-time effort off the underside of the crossbar to restore Sundowns’ aggregate advantage.

Head coach Miguel Cardoso made tactical adjustments early in the second half, introducing Marcelo Allende to reinforce the midfield as the visitors sought to contain AS FAR’s attacking pressure.

The hosts were handed another golden opportunity in the 74th minute when goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was adjudged to have fouled Youssef El Fahli after another VAR intervention.

Hrimat stepped up once more, but Williams produced a decisive save to preserve Sundowns’ aggregate lead and keep their title hopes alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Carlos Queiroz to announce Black Stars 2026 FIFA World Cup squad on June 1

Sundowns nearly extended their advantage moments later when Arthur Sales helped set up Jayden Adams, but the midfielder failed to hit the target.

The match eventually ended 1-1 on the night, confirming a 2-1 aggregate victory for Mamelodi Sundowns and securing their second CAF Champions League trophy.