An EasyJet flight from Egypt to London was diverted to Rome after a passenger was found with a power bank in checked luggage. Image credit: iStock

An EasyJet flight from Egypt to London was diverted to Rome after a passenger was found with a power bank in checked luggage. Image credit: iStock

Flight from Egypt to London diverted to Rome after passenger was found using power bank

An EasyJet flight travelling from Egypt to the United Kingdom was forced to divert to Rome after crew members discovered that a passenger’s power bank had been placed in checked luggage and was reportedly being used during the flight.

An EasyJet flight from Egypt to London was diverted to Rome after a passenger was found with a power bank in checked luggage.

The airline said the diversion was made as a safety precaution due to regulations surrounding lithium-ion batteries.

Passengers landed safely in Rome and were provided accommodation and refreshments after the delay.

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The aircraft, operating flight EZY2618 from Hurghada to London Luton, made an unscheduled landing at Rome Fiumicino Airport last Tuesday evening as a precautionary safety measure.

According to the airline, the decision to divert was taken after a passenger informed cabin crew that the portable charger was inside luggage stored in the aircraft’s hold.

Although no fire or malfunction was reported, lithium-ion batteries found in power banks are considered a significant safety risk on aircraft due to the possibility of overheating or catching fire.

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Rome–Fiumicino "Leonardo da Vinci" International Airport (FCO). Credit: visitprocida.com

Flight tracking data showed the plane cruising at approximately 36,000 feet over the Adriatic Sea before suddenly changing course and heading towards Rome, where it landed safely about 20 minutes later.

Passengers reportedly disembarked without incident, while the flight was rescheduled for the following day.

In a statement, EasyJet apologised for the disruption and said the diversion was carried out in accordance with aviation safety regulations.

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“The safety of passengers and crew is our highest priority,” the airline said, adding that hotel accommodation, meals, and refreshments were provided for affected travellers.

A 20000mAh 20W Powerbank. Image via www.kmart.com.au

EasyJet’s policies state that power banks are only permitted in cabin baggage and must not be stored in checked luggage.

The airline also prohibits passengers from using power banks to charge devices during flights.

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