All you need to know about actress Beverly Afaglo following her death after cancer battle

Beverly Afaglo was widely recognised as one of the familiar faces who helped shape Ghana’s movie industry over the years. While many knew her for her work on screen, her life extended far beyond acting, as she built a career in broadcasting, entrepreneurship, and family life.

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Beverly Afaglo has died at the age of 42 after battling cancer for two years.

The actress, known for films such as Sidechic Gang and Aloe Vera, was also a broadcaster and businesswoman.

Beverly Afaglo was married to Choirmaster of Praye and leaves behind two daughters.

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Born on 28 May 1983, Beverly Afaglo Baah hailed from Ghana’s Volta Region and rose to prominence through her performances in film and television. She became admired for her calm personality, confidence, and versatility in interpreting different roles.

Before finding fame in the entertainment industry, Beverly invested heavily in her education and professional training. She studied journalism and public relations at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and also trained as a beauty therapist at the FC Institute of Beauty Therapy — skills that later influenced her business ventures outside acting.

Throughout her acting career, Beverly appeared in several popular Ghanaian and African productions, including Return of Beyonce, Crime to Christ, Girls Connection, Single Six, A Northern Affair, Sidechic Gang, Aloe Vera, and Every Woman Has a Story.

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Ghanaian actress Beverly Ama Afaglo

Her performances earned her recognition within the industry. In 2010, she won the Best Actress in Comedy award at the Terracotta Awards in Nigeria and also received a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Ghana Movie Awards.

Aside from acting, Beverly also built a career in broadcasting. She worked as a presenter on TV3 Ghana before later hosting Beauty & Style on Metro TV Ghana. She also spent time working with Asaase Radio, expanding her experience across both television and radio.

Her background in journalism and public relations helped her connect naturally with audiences, allowing her personality and communication skills to shine beyond the movie industry.

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Outside media, Beverly was also deeply involved in business. She owned Glamour Beauty Salon in Tema, a venture that reflected her beauty therapy background. On 5 April 2024, she expanded her entrepreneurial journey by launching a food business known as Traffic Shawarma.

Beverly was married to Choirmaster, born Eugene Baah and widely known as a member of the music group Praye. Together, they had two daughters, and many fans admired the actress for balancing family life with her public career.

Her life, however, was not without hardship. In 2021, she suffered a major personal setback after a fire destroyed her home and several valuables. Despite the tragedy, she continued rebuilding her life while pursuing her businesses and personal ambitions.

Sadly, news of Beverly Afaglo’s death emerged in May 2026. Her manager, Abu Iddris, confirmed that the actress passed away after a two-year battle with cancer at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema.

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She died at the age of 42, only days before her 43rd birthday.

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In an emotional tribute, her manager said, “She’s been battling cancer for two years. It’s been a relentless war. She fought very hard, and sadly this is where the journey ended.”

Her passing has left many fans and colleagues heartbroken, with tributes pouring in across social media from people who remembered her as vibrant, resilient, and hardworking.