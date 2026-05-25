Nigeria's 74-year old President Tinubu to run for second term

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has secured the APC presidential ticket for the 2027 election after a massive victory in party primaries, positioning him for a second term amid ongoing economic reforms and political opposition challenges.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu won the ruling APC presidential primaries by a landslide, clearing the way for his 2027 re-election bid.

Tinubu defeated challenger Stanley Osifo with nearly 11 million votes as the APC formally endorsed him for a second and final term.

The president heads into the next election strengthened by opposition divisions despite criticism over Nigeria’s economic hardship and insecurity.

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Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has secured the ticket to run for president ahead of the country’s 2027 general election after recording a landslide victory in the party’s nationwide primaries.

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Results announced on Sunday showed that Tinubu overwhelmingly defeated his challenger, Stanley Osifo, clearing the way for him to seek a second and final four-year term in office.

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The All Progressives Congress party (APC) conducted its presidential primary on Saturday.

According to Reuters, Tinubu polled nearly 11 million votes, while Osifo managed just over 16,500 votes.

The outcome further strengthens Tinubu’s position ahead of the January 2027 presidential election, especially after efforts by opposition parties to unite behind a single candidate collapsed earlier this month.

Tinubu, who came to power in 2023, has introduced some substantive economic reforms. His administration removed fuel subsidies, ended long-standing foreign exchange controls and introduced tax reforms aimed at stabilising Africa’s largest economy.

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The measures have received recognition from international investors, financial institutions and credit rating agencies, who say the reforms could improve Nigeria’s long-term economic outlook.