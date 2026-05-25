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Ghana’s cedi ranked worst-performing currency in Sub-Saharan Africa

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 06:46 - 25 May 2026
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Ghana’s cedi has become the worst-performing currency in sub-Saharan Africa in 2026, falling to GH¢11.61 to the dollar amid rising foreign currency demand and economic pressure.
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  • Ghana’s cedi is now the worst-performing currency in sub-Saharan Africa in 2026.

  • The cedi weakened from GH¢11.36 to GH¢11.61 against the US dollar last week.

  • High demand for dollars, especially in the energy sector, is putting pressure on the currency.

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Ghana’s cedi has continued to lose value in recent weeks, making it one of the weakest-performing currencies in Africa and the worst in sub-Saharan Africa so far this year.

Reports by international news agency Reuters, using figures from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), show that the cedi has been falling steadily since the beginning of 2026.

As of last week, the currency had dropped by 10.28% against the US dollar this year.

At the time, the cedi was trading at GH¢11.36 to one US dollar. Reuters warned that the currency could weaken further, pointing to growing demand for foreign currency by businesses, especially companies in the energy sector that rely heavily on dollars for imports and payments.

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READ ALSO: Ghana, France to launch new slavery research commission to adress colonial past

That prediction appears to be coming true. By the close of trading last week, the cedi had weakened further to GH¢11.61 to the dollar, keeping Ghana among the countries with the poorest-performing currencies in West Africa this year.

For many Ghanaians, the falling cedi is already being felt in daily life. A weaker currency often leads to higher prices for imported goods, fuel, transport, and food, putting more pressure on households and businesses.

The cedi is one of nine currencies used in West Africa. Others include the CFA franc, which is shared by eight countries in the region.

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