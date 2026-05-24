Ghana, France to launch new slavery research commission to adress colonial past

Ghana and France are set to launch a joint scientific commission on slavery to study the transatlantic slave trade and advance reparatory justice and historical understanding.

Ghana and France will establish a joint Scientific Commission on slavery to research and document the history and impact of the transatlantic slave trade.

The initiative is part of broader reparatory justice efforts, including dialogue on historical accountability and restitution of African artefacts.

The commission follows renewed cooperation between Presidents John Mahama and Emmanuel Macron on addressing slavery’s legacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Governments of Ghana and France are set to establish a joint scientific commission on slavery as part of growing international efforts to address the history and impact of the transatlantic slave trade.

The announcement was made by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement issued on May 23, 2026, following recent remarks by Emmanuel Macron on reparatory justice and slavery.

According to the statement, Ghana looks forward to working with France on the proposed Ghana-France Scientific Commission to be established in Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The commission is expected to focus on historical research, dialogue and cooperation between both countries on issues linked to slavery, colonial history and reparatory justice.

READ ALSO: Government to begin evacuation of stranded Ghanaians in South Africa on May 26

President John Dramani Mahama praised Macron’s approach to the issue, describing it as honest, open, conciliatory and exemplary leadership on this consequential matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The planned commission comes at a time when several African countries are intensifying calls for historical accountability, return of looted artefacts and deeper discussions on reparations for the transatlantic enslavement of Africans.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said the initiative forms part of international discussions aimed at promoting “honest engagement” with the history of slavery and its long-term effects on African societies and descendants of enslaved people around the world.

The announcement also follows the adoption of a landmark United Nations resolution on March 25, 2026, recognising the transatlantic enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.

The resolution, led by Ghana, called on member states to engage constructively on issues related to reparatory justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement