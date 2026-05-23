Ghana’s petroleum production is expected to rebound after five years of decline

Ghana’s petroleum production is expected to rebound after five years of decline

Ghana’s oil production to recover in 2026 after years of decline — Energy Minister

Energy Minister John Jinapor says Ghana’s petroleum production is expected to rebound after five years of decline, following new investment agreements with Eni and Jubilee Partners aimed at boosting output and strengthening the oil and gas sector.

Energy Minister John Jinapor says Ghana’s petroleum output will rise this year after five consecutive years of decline.

Government has secured a $1.5 billion agreement with Eni and a $2 billion deal with Jubilee Partners to boost oil and gas production.

The Energy Minister says ongoing reforms and investments are expected to reverse the downward trend in the energy sector.

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Ghana’s petroleum sector is expected to record a rebound in production this year after several years of continuous decline, according to the Minister for Energy, John Jinapor.

The Energy Minister says government is introducing key measures aimed at strengthening the resilience of the energy sector while also attracting new investment into oil and gas production.

He made the remarks during President John Dramani Mahama’s “Resetting Ghana” citizen engagement programme held in the Savannah Region on Saturday, May 23.

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Mr. Jinapor explained that recent investment agreements signed by government are expected to boost output and help reverse the downward trend in crude oil production.

According to him, Ghana has recorded five consecutive years of declining petroleum production, but the situation is expected to change. The government, he said, has signed a $1.5 billion Memorandum of Understanding with Italian energy firm Eni, as well as another $2 billion agreement with Jubilee Partners.

He noted that these deals are aimed at strengthening Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector and improving overall production levels.

For five consecutive years, petroleum production has been declining. This year, let me assure you, petroleum production is not going to decline. It’s going to pick up and rise again, he said.

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