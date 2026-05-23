Mahama shares heartwarming moment singing with Sawla school children during Resetting Ghana tour (video)

President John Mahama joined pupils of Sawla D/A Primary in song during his Resetting Ghana tour while highlighting government efforts to expand STEM and robotics education in schools.

President John Mahama shared joyful moments with pupils of Sawla D/A Primary and JHS during his Resetting Ghana tour of the Savannah Region.

The pupils demonstrated practical STEM, robotics and technology skills as government pushes for more science and digital learning in schools.

Government says over 5,000 schools have already received STEM equipment alongside teacher training to improve practical education delivery.

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John Dramani Mahama shared heartwarming moments with pupils of Sawla D/A Primary and JHS during his ‘Resetting Ghana’ tour of the Savannah Region, where he joined schoolchildren in singing and interacted with them as they demonstrated practical science and technology projects.

The visit formed part of the President’s ongoing regional tour aimed at highlighting government programmes and development initiatives across the country.

During the engagement, pupils showcased practical BSTEM (Basic Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) skills, including robotics and technology-based learning activities introduced under Ghana’s expanding STEM education programme.

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President Mahama engaging pupils

Joined by Haruna Iddrisu, President Mahama reaffirmed government's commitment to transforming education through a more practical, interactive and inclusive learning system focused on science and technology.

According to the Presidency, the government is working to integrate robotics and artificial intelligence into Ghana’s school curriculum to help equip children with critical thinking, problem-solving and future-ready digital skills from an early age.

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President John Dramani Mahama engaged pupils of Sawla D/A Primary and JHS as they demonstrated practical BSTEM skills during his #ResettingGhana tour of the Savannah Region.



Joined by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, the President highlighted government’s commitment to… pic.twitter.com/k2hpcWHgBo — Ghana Presidency (@GhanaPresidency) May 22, 2026

More than 5,000 schools across the country have already received STEM learning equipment as part of the initiative, alongside teacher training programmes aimed at improving the delivery of practical science and technology education.

President John Mahama took time off to join pupils of Swala Basic School, sharing joyful moments with them during his Resetting Ghana Tour earlier today. pic.twitter.com/7GWiZCiwhn — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) May 22, 2026

The push forms part of government’s strategy to strengthen science and digital education as countries worldwide increasingly focus on technology-driven economies.

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In recent years, Ghana has expanded investment in STEM education through the construction of STEM schools and the introduction of coding, robotics and innovation programmes at different levels of education.