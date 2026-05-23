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Mahama shares heartwarming moment singing with Sawla school children during Resetting Ghana tour (video)

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:39 - 23 May 2026
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President John Mahama joined pupils of Sawla D/A Primary in song during his Resetting Ghana tour while highlighting government efforts to expand STEM and robotics education in schools.
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  • President John Mahama shared joyful moments with pupils of Sawla D/A Primary and JHS during his Resetting Ghana tour of the Savannah Region.

  • The pupils demonstrated practical STEM, robotics and technology skills as government pushes for more science and digital learning in schools.

  • Government says over 5,000 schools have already received STEM equipment alongside teacher training to improve practical education delivery.

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John Dramani Mahama shared heartwarming moments with pupils of Sawla D/A Primary and JHS during his ‘Resetting Ghana’ tour of the Savannah Region, where he joined schoolchildren in singing and interacted with them as they demonstrated practical science and technology projects.

READ ALSO: 30% of ghanaians are surviving on sports betting

The visit formed part of the President’s ongoing regional tour aimed at highlighting government programmes and development initiatives across the country.

During the engagement, pupils showcased practical BSTEM (Basic Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) skills, including robotics and technology-based learning activities introduced under Ghana’s expanding STEM education programme.

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President Mahama engaging pupils
President Mahama engaging pupils

Joined by Haruna Iddrisu, President Mahama reaffirmed government's commitment to transforming education through a more practical, interactive and inclusive learning system focused on science and technology.

READ ALSO: Ghana's Parliament ranked as the most open Parliament in West Africa, 2nd best in Africa

According to the Presidency, the government is working to integrate robotics and artificial intelligence into Ghana’s school curriculum to help equip children with critical thinking, problem-solving and future-ready digital skills from an early age.

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More than 5,000 schools across the country have already received STEM learning equipment as part of the initiative, alongside teacher training programmes aimed at improving the delivery of practical science and technology education.

The push forms part of government’s strategy to strengthen science and digital education as countries worldwide increasingly focus on technology-driven economies.

READ ALSO: TikToker ‘Bawumiaba’ granted GH¢1 million bail after arrest for threatening President Mahama

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In recent years, Ghana has expanded investment in STEM education through the construction of STEM schools and the introduction of coding, robotics and innovation programmes at different levels of education.

President Mahama’s interaction with the pupils has gained traction on social media, with many users praising the gesture and describing it as a positive way of connecting with young learners during the regional tour.

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