Ghana's Parliament ranked as the most open Parliament in West Africa, 2nd best in Africa

Ghana has been ranked the most open parliament in West Africa and second in Africa in the 2025 Africa Open Parliament Index, highlighting progress in transparency and accountability.

Ghana ranks 2nd in Africa and No.1 in West Africa for parliamentary openness in the 2025 Africa Open Parliament Index (OPI).

The report by APMON ranks South Africa first (79.69%), Ghana second (77.60%) and Kenya third (73.96%) out of 33 African parliaments.

The index measures transparency, public participation and accountability in African legislatures, with Ghana leading in West Africa.

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Ghana has maintained its position as the country with the most open parliament in West Africa and the second most open parliament on the African continent, according to the 2025 Africa Open Parliament Index (OPI) released by the Africa Parliamentary Monitoring Organizations Network (APMON).

The report ranked South Africa first in Africa with a score of 79.69%, while Ghana followed closely in second place with 77.60%. Kenya placed third with 73.96%.

The latest rankings assessed 33 national parliaments across Africa based on three major areas including transparency, civic participation, public accountability.

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According to the report, Ghana’s Parliament remains the leading parliament in West Africa in terms of openness, public access and transparency in parliamentary work.

Ranking

South Africa – 79.69%

Ghana – 77.60%

Kenya – 73.96%

Liberia

Morocco

Sierra Leone

Nigeria

Rwanda

Namibia

Malawi

The report stated that South Africa emerged as the most open parliament in Southern Africa, Ghana led in West Africa, while Kenya ranked as the most open parliament in East Africa.

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According to APMON, the index aims to strengthen democratic governance by encouraging African parliaments to become more transparent, responsive and citizen-focused.

The report also highlighted countries that ranked lowest on the index, including Comoros, South Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

The Parliament of Ghana’s strong performance has been linked to improvements in digital access to parliamentary information, greater public visibility of legislative work and increased transparency measures in recent years.