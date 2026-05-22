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Ghana vs Mexico: Predicted Black Stars line-up for pre-World Cup friendly

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:20 - 22 May 2026
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Black Stars predicted line-up vs Mexico in pre-World Cup friendly
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  • Ghana Black Stars face Mexico in a World Cup warm-up friendly.

  • Desmond Offei leads the team in Carlos Queiroz’s absence.

  • Match used to test new players ahead of 2026 World Cup.

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The Ghana national football team are expected to take on the Mexico national team in an international friendly on Saturday, 23 May 2026, as part of their build-up to the FIFA World Cup.

The match will serve as an important opportunity for the Black Stars’ technical team to assess new and fringe players ahead of the tournament. With head coach Carlos Queiroz absent due to personal reasons, assistant coach Desmond Offei will take charge of the side in Puebla.

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Offei will be supported by goalkeepers’ trainer Daniel Gaspar and set-piece coach/video analyst Gregory De Grauwe as Ghana fine-tunes its preparations for the World Cup, where they have been drawn against Panama, England, and Croatia.

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The friendly is expected to give opportunities to several players, with Benjamin Asare among the few members of the squad who have recently featured regularly for the national team.

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace as Al Nassr win first Saudi Pro League title in 7 years

Predicted Ghana Line-Up vs Mexico

Goalkeeper: Solomon Agbasi

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi | Photo [Joseph Afrifa]
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Defenders: Razak Simpson, Ebenezer Abban, Ebenezer Adade, Terry Yegbe

Razak Simpson

Midfielders: Majeed Ashimeru, Salim Adams, Abdul Aziz Issah, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Salim Adams
Salim Adams

Forwards: Felix Afena-Gyan, Ibrahim Osman

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Felix Afena-Gyan
Felix Afena-Gyan

The fixture is seen as a key tactical test for Ghana as they refine their squad structure and build chemistry ahead of the 2026 World Cup campaign.

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