Michael Carrick signs new Manchester United deal until 2028 after Champions League return

Manchester United extend Michael Carrick’s contract until 2028.

Carrick led United back to the Champions League with strong league form.

The club believes he can restore a winning culture at Old Trafford.

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Manchester United has officially confirmed that club legend Michael Carrick will remain head coach of the men’s first team after signing a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2028.

Carrick returned to the club as head coach in January and made an immediate impact, winning the Premier League Manager of the Month award following impressive victories over Manchester City and Arsenal in his opening two matches in charge.

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Under his leadership, United secured qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League, recording 11 wins in 16 matches and collecting the highest number of Premier League points since his appointment.

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A celebrated figure in Manchester United’s history, Carrick made 464 appearances for the club during his playing career, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Speaking after extending his stay, Carrick expressed his pride in leading the club.

“From the moment I arrived here 20 years ago, I understood the magic of Manchester United,” he said.

“To have the responsibility of managing this special football club is an incredible honour. Over the last five months, the players have demonstrated the resilience, unity, and determination expected at this level.

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“Now, we move forward together with ambition and clear purpose. Manchester United and its supporters deserve to compete for the biggest trophies once again.”

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Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox praised Carrick’s impact, highlighting both the team’s performances and the culture he has helped build at the club.

“Michael has fully earned the opportunity to continue leading the team,” Wilcox said.