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Accra Basketball League suspended after Michael Arhin collapsed and died during match

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 06:00 - 22 May 2026
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Police said the suspect appeared in several videos circulated on social media in which she allegedly made insulting remarks about President Mahama
Police said the suspect appeared in several videos circulated on social media in which she allegedly made insulting remarks about President Mahama
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  • The Accra Basketball League has been suspended following the tragic death of player Michael Arhin.

  • Arhin reportedly collapsed during a match and was later pronounced dead.

  • The incident has shocked the basketball community, prompting an official league suspension and further review.

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Tragedy has hit the Accra Basketball League following the death of player Michael Arhin, who reportedly collapsed during a game.

In an official statement, Nungua Coldstore Basketball Club confirmed the passing of their player, describing the incident as a devastating loss to the team and the wider basketball community.

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"It is with deep sadness that Nungua Coldstore Basketball Club confirms the passing of our player, Michael Arhin," the statement read.

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The club further highlighted Arhin’s importance to the team, noting that he was a valued member whose absence would be deeply felt by teammates, officials, friends, and supporters.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates and everyone affected by this tragic loss," the statement added.

READ ALSO: 'I went into depression' – Asamoah Gyan opens up on emotional struggles

Reports indicate that Arhin collapsed during a league match in the Accra Basketball League and was later pronounced dead, an incident that has sent shockwaves through Ghana’s basketball fraternity.

The club also stated that further updates will be communicated in consultation with the family and relevant authorities, as investigations into the circumstances continue.

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Meanwhile, Greater Accra Basketball League Chairman Eric Opoku Antwi has announced the suspension of the league following the tragic passing of Michael Arhin.

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