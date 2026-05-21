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Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace as Al Nassr win first Saudi Pro League title in 7 years

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 20:04 - 21 May 2026
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Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac on Thursday to clinch their first Saudi Pro League title in seven years.

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The triumph also marked Ronaldo’s first league title since joining the Saudi club in January 2023, with Al Nassr finishing two points ahead of rivals Al Hilal on the final day of the season.

It is the club’s 11th Saudi Pro League title and a major milestone in Ronaldo’s successful spell in Saudi Arabia.

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mané also got on the scoresheet, while João Félix featured alongside Ronaldo in the attack under manager Jorge Jesus.

Since arriving from Manchester United, Ronaldo has scored more than 100 goals for Al Nassr across three seasons, further cementing his impact in the league.

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The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has now lifted domestic league titles in Portugal, England, Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia, adding another achievement to his decorated career.

Ronaldo is also expected to lead Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which would mark his sixth appearance at football’s biggest tournament.

Before this latest success, Ronaldo’s only silverware with Al Nassr was the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup.

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