US issues strong warning to fraudsters worldwide — ‘Your days of freedom are numbered’

The U.S. government has warned fraudsters worldwide of an intensified crackdown, with Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald vowing to prosecute offenders and recover stolen money.

The U.S. says it will track, prosecute, and recover money stolen through fraud.

Authorities are intensifying efforts against cybercrime and online scams worldwide.

Cases of internet scams and mobile money fraud continue to grow.

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The United States government has issued a strong warning to fraudsters across the world, declaring an intensified crackdown on financial crimes and promising to track down offenders regardless of location.

The warning was issued by Colin McDonald, who said authorities are stepping up efforts to investigate fraud schemes, prosecute offenders, and recover stolen funds.

Speaking on the growing fight against fraud, McDonald delivered a stern message to individuals involved in financial crimes.

Eat, drink and be merry today, because your days of frolicking and freedom are numbered. We are doing everything we can to find you, and when we do, we will prosecute you and claw back every dollar you have stolen from the American people, he warned.

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He added that the U.S. government remains determined to ensure fraud no longer appears profitable to criminals.

We will not rest until every fraudster knows that the cost of stealing from the American people is far higher than any scheme is worth, he said.

The warning signals a renewed effort by U.S. law enforcement agencies to pursue fraud-related crimes, particularly those involving cybercrime, romance scams, business email compromise, online investment fraud, identity theft, and financial scams targeting American citizens and institutions.

Authorities in the United States have increasingly collaborated with international security agencies to trace suspects, freeze accounts, and recover stolen assets across borders.

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The warning comes at a time when concerns over online fraud and cyber-related financial crimes continue to rise in countries including Ghana.

In recent years, Ghana has faced increasing reports of internet fraud, impersonation scams, romance fraud, mobile money scams, and fake investment schemes targeting both local and foreign victims.

While many young people in Ghana use digital tools for legitimate work and business, authorities have repeatedly warned that involvement in online fraud carries serious legal consequences, especially when crimes affect victims abroad.

The latest warning serves as a message that fraud-related crimes are increasingly being pursued beyond national borders, with authorities relying on digital tracking, financial intelligence, and cross-border partnerships to identify suspects.

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