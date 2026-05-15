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Full list: 15 Ghanaians arrested, indicted or jailed for romance scams (2024–2026)

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 06:00 - 15 May 2026
Several US agencies, including the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Justice, and the US State Department, also participated in the investigation.
Several US agencies, including the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Justice, and the US State Department, also participated in the investigation.
US federal prosecutors have charged, arrested, or jailed 15 individuals over romance fraud and money laundering schemes targeting elderly Americans, with combined sentences nearing 50 years and millions in restitution orders.
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  • US prosecutors in Ohio have charged or convicted 15 people linked to Ghana-based romance scam networks that conned elderly Americans out of millions through fake online relationships.

  • Nine defendants have already been sentenced, with prison terms ranging from 12 to 108 months and restitution orders totalling several million dollars.

  • The FBI-led investigation was backed by multiple Ghanaian agencies including EOCO, the Ghana Police Service, and the Cyber Security Authority, signalling growing cross-border cooperation on cybercrime.

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The United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio has released details of multiple coordinated prosecutions involving Ghanaian nationals accused of participating in international romance fraud and money laundering schemes targeting elderly victims in the United States.

The cases, spanning 2024 to 2026, involve several indictments, arrests, guilty pleas and prison sentences linked to what US authorities describe as organised online fraud networks operating across the US and Ghana.

According to prosecutors, victims were contacted through dating platforms and social media, emotionally manipulated through fake identities, and then tricked into sending money via wire transfers to accounts controlled by the alleged conspirators.

Below is the consolidated list of individuals named in the various US federal cases.

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ALSO READ: US Attorney’s office confirms arrest of Ghanaian twins, 'Lancaster' and 'Arrangement' over alleged wire fraud

1. Jamal Abubakari (aka "Arrangement")

A photo of Ghanaian twins Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, popularly known as “Arrangement” and “Lancaster”
A photo of Ghanaian twins Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, popularly known as “Arrangement” and “Lancaster”

  • Age: 22

  • Status: Arrested and indicted (2026)

Jamal Abubakari was indicted in United States v. Abubakari et al. for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. US prosecutors allege he participated in romance scams targeting elderly Americans using fake online identities. He was arrested in Virginia and remains in custody pending trial.

2. Kamal Abubakari (aka "Lancaster")

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Jamal Abubakari, aka Jamal Abubakar, aka Arrangement, and Kamal Abubakari, aka Kamal Abubakar, aka Lancaster
Jamal Abubakari, aka Jamal Abubakar, aka Arrangement, and Kamal Abubakari, aka Kamal Abubakar, aka Lancaster

  • Age: 22

  • Status: Arrested and indicted (2026)

Twin brother of Jamal Abubakari, Kamal was also indicted in the same case. Authorities say he helped operate fake personas used to build romantic relationships with victims before inducing financial transfers. He was arrested in Virginia and remains in custody.

ALSO READ: Abu Trica to be released on GH¢30m bail after 4 months in police custody

3. Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie

  • Age: 53

  • Status: Arrested and indicted (2026)

A US-based co-defendant, she was arrested in Virginia alongside the Abubakari twins. She is accused of participating in the laundering and movement of fraud proceeds linked to romance scam operations.

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4. Frederick Kumi (aka Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng / "Abu Trica")

Abu Trica remains in custody as legal experts explain the challenges of meeting his GH₵30 million bail conditions.
Abu Trica remains in custody as legal experts explain the challenges of meeting his GH₵30 million bail conditions.

  • Age: 31

  • Hometown: Swedru,

  • Ghana Status: Charged (2025)

Kumi was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. He is accused of being part of a wider Ghana-linked fraud network targeting elderly Americans.

ALSO READ: Ghanaian man pleads guilty in U.S. over $100 million romance and email fraud scheme

5. Daniel Yussif (aka "Denteni" / "Slab")

  • Age: 31

  • Location: Accra, Ghana

  • Status: Charged (2025)

Yussif was charged alongside Frederick Kumi in the same federal case. US authorities allege involvement in romance fraud schemes and laundering of illicit proceeds.

6. Kelvin Asmah

  • Age: 28

  • Nationality: Ghanaian

  • Status: Arrested (2026)

Asmah was arrested after being named in a second superseding indictment linked to ongoing romance fraud investigations. Details of his specific role have not yet been fully disclosed.

ALSO READ: Nigerian man posed as Dubai Prince, defrauds woman of $2.5m

7. Dwayne Asafo Adjei

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  • Age: 29

  • Nationality: Ghanaian

  • Status: Jailed (sentenced)

Adjei pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. He was sentenced to 71 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $372,943. He was sentenced in two related cases — U.S. v. Abuanekwu et al. and U.S. v. Amponsah et al. — with the sentences running concurrently.

8. Eric Aidoo

  • Age: 46

  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

  • Status: Jailed (sentenced)

Aidoo was convicted and sentenced to 71 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges. He was ordered to pay $668,228 in restitution.

ALSO READ: EOCO denies prior contact with Abu Trica ahead of arrest in $8m romance scam case

9. Nancy Adom

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  • Age: 30

  • Location: Akron and Columbus, Ohio

  • Status: Jailed (sentenced)

Nancy Adom was sentenced to 71 months imprisonment after pleading guilty in a related romance fraud and money laundering case. She was ordered to pay $1,079,559 in restitution.

10. Hannah Adom

  • Age: 27

  • Location: Akron and Columbus, Ohio

  • Status: Jailed (sentenced)

Hannah Adom was also convicted and sentenced to 71 months imprisonment. She was found guilty of participating in a fraud network targeting elderly victims and was ordered to pay $278,894 in restitution.

ALSO READ: Ghanaian Pastor, 14 others arrested in Canada over alleged fraud scheme

11. Nader Wasif

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  • Age: 31

  • Location: Brentwood, Tennessee

  • Status: Jailed (sentenced)

Wasif pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and was sentenced to 12 months of imprisonment and one year of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $172,644 in restitution.

12. Otuo Amponsah

  • Age: 34

  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

  • Status: Jailed (sentenced)

Amponsah received 108 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges. He was ordered to pay $3,324,675 in restitution.

ALSO READ: Shatta Wale calls for Abu Trica’s release as court approves extradition to US: ‘We’re trying to make a living’

13. Anna Amponsah

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  • Age: 35

  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

  • Status: Jailed (sentenced)

Anna Amponsah was sentenced to 108 months imprisonment and ordered to pay $1,444,639 in restitution.

14. Portia Joe

  • Age: 28

  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

  • Status: Jailed (sentenced)

Joe was sentenced to 51 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to fraud-related conspiracy charges. She was ordered to pay $2,035,438 in restitution.

ALSO READ: Ghana warns extradition of suspected criminals will not be one-sided to Western Countries

15. Abdoul Issaka Assimiou

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Age: 37

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Status: Awaiting sentencing

Assimiou pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering and is awaiting sentencing.

Pattern of coordinated international prosecutions

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office, Raymond Archer
The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office, Raymond Archer

US authorities say the cases form part of a broader Elder Justice Initiative targeting online fraud schemes that exploit elderly victims through romance scams and financial deception.

ALSO READ: Ghana Immigration arrests 93 Nigerians, rescues 73 victims in anti-fraud operation

The FBI Cleveland Division led the investigations, with support from multiple US and Ghanaian agencies, including the Ghana Attorney General's Office, EOCO, the Ghana Police Service, the Cyber Security Authority, the Ghana Financial Intelligence Centre, NACOC, the Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana National Intelligence Bureau.

Officials say several related defendants have already been convicted, with combined sentences running into approximately 50 years of imprisonment and millions of dollars in restitution orders.

ALSO READ: Meet Africa’s Greatest Con Artist: The Ghanaian Who Swindled the World of Over $200m

US prosecutors stress that all charges remain allegations unless proven in court, and some defendants are still awaiting trial or sentencing.

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