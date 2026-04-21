Abu Trica to be released on GH¢30m bail after 4 months in police custody

High Court grants GH¢30m bail to Abu Trica in alleged US romance fraud case involving extradition request and AI-enabled online scam network.

High Court grants Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica, GH¢30 million bail with two sureties to be justified.

He is facing extradition to the United States over alleged AI-enabled romance fraud targeting elderly victims.

Prosecutors allege he helped move funds from fraud victims in the US to accomplices in Ghana and elsewhere.

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A High Court in Accra has granted bail to Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica, in the sum of GH¢30 million with two sureties to be justified.

Abu Trica has been in police custody since December 2025 following his arrest in connection with an extradition request from the United States over alleged romance fraud charges.

The case was initially filed at the District Court, where he was remanded into custody before his legal team moved to the High Court to apply for bail.

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According to Citi News, his lawyer, Saani Abdul Salam, confirmed that efforts are underway to meet the stringent bail requirements set by the court.

He is reported to have said;

We are taking steps to satisfy the bail conditions imposed by the court

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Mr Kumi was first arrested on 11 December 2025 by Ghanaian security officials after US prosecutors formally charged him in connection with an alleged fraud network.

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Court documents unsealed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio suggest he was linked to a criminal syndicate that allegedly operated from 2023, targeting elderly victims in the United States.

Prosecutors allege the group used artificial intelligence tools to create fake identities and build romantic relationships with victims through social media and online dating platforms.

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Victims were reportedly persuaded to send money and valuables under false pretences, including claims of medical emergencies, travel costs, and investment opportunities.