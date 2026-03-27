Court clears path for Abu Trica's US extradition, gives him 15 days to contest ruling

Handcuffed and visibly subdued, Abu Trica is escorted from court after a ruling cleared the way for his extradition to the United States over alleged fraud charges.

The Gbese High Court has delivered its decision in a case concerning the extradition of embattled Ghanaian socialite and businessman Abu Trica to the United States over alleged fraud offences.

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On Friday, 27 March 2026, the court ordered that the suspected internet fraudster be surrendered to United States authorities to begin extradition proceedings. He was also granted a 15-day period within which to submit documents challenging the ruling. An earlier application submitted by his legal representatives at the Gbese District Court was reportedly dismissed. Footage from the court showed the handcuffed socialite in a subdued state as he left the premises under police escort following the hearing.

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Mr Kumi was first taken into custody on 11 December 2025 by Ghanaian security officials after prosecutors in the United States formally charged him in connection with an alleged fraud scheme. Documents later unsealed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio suggest that he was linked to a criminal network that is said to have begun operations in 2023, targeting elderly individuals across the United States.

Prosecutors allege that the group made use of artificial intelligence to construct false identities and initiate deceptive romantic relationships with older victims through social media and online dating platforms. It is further claimed that victims were persuaded to send large amounts of money and valuables under false pretences, including supposed medical emergencies, travel expenses, and investment opportunities.

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