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New family head orders withdrawal of court case following Abusuapanyin’s removal

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 17:03 - 26 March 2026
Daddy Lumba
Kwabena Brefo signals a shift in the Lumba family’s legal stance, ordering the withdrawal of a key court case linked to the late musician’s memorial plans.
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A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing legal disputes surrounding the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, as the newly appointed acting head of his family has moved to halt a key court case tied to the planned Celebration of Life event.

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In a letter dated 25 March 2026 and addressed to Baba Jamal & Associates, legal counsel for the former family head, Kofi Owusu, Abusuapanyin Kwabena Brefo announced that he has officially assumed leadership of the family. He explained that his appointment followed the customary removal of Victor Kofi Owusu Boahene on 11 March 2026.

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Also identifying himself as Jones Kennedy Brefo, he stated that his new position places him in charge of all legal affairs concerning the family. As part of this transition, he requested a comprehensive update on all cases previously initiated under the authority of the former head.

A central aspect of his directive is the immediate withdrawal of an injunction case currently before the court. The suit, referenced as GJ/0437/2026 and titled “Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu versus Akosua Serwaa Fosuh and three others,” has been described as no longer representing the family’s interests.

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Kwabena Brefo indicated that the decision to discontinue the case was made collectively by the family, signalling a change in their stance regarding the dispute. He therefore instructed the legal team to take the necessary steps to withdraw the case by the close of business on 26 March 2026.

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In addition, he requested a detailed account of any outstanding legal fees owed to the firm for services already rendered. He further directed that all subsequent correspondence should be channelled through his legal representative, Bright Obeng of Hayfron-Benjamin & Co, based in Kumasi.

To substantiate his authority, Brefo attached an official letter from the Chief of Parkoso confirming his appointment as the acting family head.

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