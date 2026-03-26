Ghana's most talked-about garage: Inside Ibrahim Mahama's $2 million supercar collection

Ghanaian billionaire and brother of President John Dramani Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama, has set social media ablaze after a video tour of his private garage surfaced online — revealing four of the world's most powerful and expensive supercars, including the only Lamborghini Aventador SV in West Africa.

It takes a certain kind of billionaire to own a garage full of supercars, and then actually drive them hard. Ibrahim Mahama, Chief Executive of Engineers and Planners and brother of Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama, is precisely that kind of man.

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A video circulating on social media has offered Ghanaians a rare glimpse inside the industrialist's private garage, and the reaction has been nothing short of electric. Shared by TikToker Forbesisacced, the footage lingers over four extraordinary machines, each one a statement of both engineering excellence and extraordinary wealth.

The cars were first thrust into the public spotlight during the inaugural Supercar Spectacle, an event organised by his son, Ibrahim Mahama Jr., which celebrated the elder Mahama's long-standing passion for street racing and drifting. What emerged was less a car show and more a declaration: this is what a serious collector looks like.

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Here is a closer look at the four cars that stopped Ghana's internet in its tracks.

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1. Porsche 992 GT3 RS

The first machine to catch the eye is a striking red Porsche 992 GT3 RS, a car that blurs the line between road legality and full track aggression.

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Beneath its sculpted bodywork lies a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine capable of producing 525 horsepower. What sets the GT3 RS apart from ordinary supercars, however, is its sophisticated active aerodynamics and integrated drag reduction system (DRS) , technology borrowed directly from motorsport, which allows it to reach a top speed of 285 km/h.

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Demand for this model has been so fierce that it commands a market price of close to $400,000 (approximately GH¢6 million), making it one of the most sought-after Porsches in recent memory.

2. Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

Parked alongside the Porsche is something altogether more brutal: an orange Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, widely regarded as one of the most uncompromising road cars Mercedes has ever produced.

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Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, designated M178, it generates a ferocious 720 horsepower, launches from 0–60 mph in a mere 3.1 seconds, and is electronically limited to a top speed of 325 km/h. This is a two-door sports car built for those who find ordinary performance frankly insufficient.

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Depending on specification and market conditions, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series trades hands for between $400,000 and $600,000, placing it firmly among the world's most expensive production cars.

3. Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce

If one car in this collection carries genuine rarity value, it is the red Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce, better known among enthusiasts as the Aventador SV. Ibrahim Mahama is, by all accounts, the only private individual in West Africa to own one.

The SV is powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that produces 740 horsepower. It sprints from 0–100 km/h in a scarcely believable 2.8 seconds and carries a top speed exceeding 350 km/h. It is, in every measurable sense, an extreme machine.

On the open market, the Aventador SV is valued at between $400,000 and $550,000, a sum that reflects not just its performance credentials but its ever-dwindling availability.

4. Brabus 650

Rounding out the quartet is a white Brabus 650, and while it may lack the Italian drama of the Lamborghini, it is no less formidable.

Built around a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, the Brabus 650 is capable of surpassing 320 km/h. For the uninitiated, Brabus is the German tuning house renowned for taking already-impressive Mercedes-Benz vehicles and pushing them considerably further. The result is a machine with a refined exterior that conceals genuinely savage capability.

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The Brabus 650 carries an estimated price tag of approximately $350,000, rounding off a garage whose combined value runs well into the millions of dollars.