Top 7 side hustles in Ghana that can make you money in 2026

With the cost of living still rising and a single salary stretching thinner by the month, more Ghanaians are turning to side hustles to close the gap.These are the seven income streams that are actually paying off in 2026.

The cost of living in Ghana is real, the bills are rising, and a single income is increasingly not enough. Whether you're a student, a salaried worker, or simply someone looking to build financial independence, the good news is that Ghana's economic landscape in 2026 is packed with legitimate, proven income opportunities.

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Here are seven that are actually working for Ghanaians right now.

1. Mobile Money (MoMo) Agent

This is one of the most low-risk, high-demand side hustles available in Ghana, and the numbers prove it.

READ MORE: 7 everyday things in Ghana that are now more expensive in 2026

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Mobile money accounts surpassed 77 million registered users and transaction values hit GH¢2.76 trillion between the start of 2025 and August 2025 alone, according to the Bank of Ghana. Monthly mobile money transactions climbed to 831 million per month, while the agent network expanded to 938,000 registered agents.

But here's the opportunity: despite that enormous agent pool, significant variation in agent density still exists across villages and communities, with the majority of existing agents, 77%, and nearly all potential entrant businesses, 98%, believing the market can sustain new entrants.

Mobile money agents serve as the backbone of digital finance in Ghana, enabling millions of people to send and receive money, pay bills, buy airtime, and access financial services through their phones. The key benefits are daily cash income from commissions, high demand in both urban and rural communities, and a low barrier to entry compared to other small businesses.

READ MORE: Top 5 jobs in Ghana that pay well without a university degree

And the future is even brighter. The Ghana mobile money market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.24% between 2025 and 2033, reaching a projected value of USD 933.96 billion, fuelled by increasing financial inclusion, a high unbanked population, and the widespread use of mobile phones.

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How to start: Register with MTN, Telecel, or AirtelTigo as an agent, secure a small kiosk or fixed location, maintain a solid float, and you're in business.

momo-vendors

2. Food Delivery Rider

Ghana's appetite for online food delivery is not slowing down, and riders are cashing in on every order.

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Bolt Food Ghana recorded 30% year-on-year growth in 2025, reflecting a broader consumer shift toward ordering food online. Ali Zaryab, General Manager of Bolt Food Ghana, said: "Online food delivery in Ghana has moved from being an occasional convenience to an almost everyday habit."

The expansion isn't limited to meals either. For Ghana's delivery workforce, Bolt Food's retail expansion, which now includes major retailers, creates additional earning opportunities beyond traditional restaurant orders. Couriers can now handle diverse delivery types throughout extended hours, potentially increasing income stability in the gig economy sector.

And competition is heating up, which means more earning opportunities for riders. Chowdeck, a Lagos-based food delivery startup that has stayed profitable in a notoriously tough market, raised $9 million in a Series A round and now operates in 11 cities across Nigeria and Ghana, serving 1.5 million customers with a network of more than 20,000 riders.

Gig work's prevalence is growing in response to limited formal employment, and platforms like Bolt are contributing meaningfully to the resilience of the gig economy, especially in cities facing high youth unemployment.

How to start: Register as a rider on the Bolt Food or Chowdeck app, own a bicycle or motorbike, and choose your own hours. The more deliveries you complete, the more you earn.

PC: TechCabal

3. Freelancing (Copywriting, Design, Web Development)

For anyone with a laptop and an internet connection, the global freelance economy is a goldmine, and Ghanaians are increasingly tapping it.

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Freelance copywriting offers a flexible avenue to earn additional income, with businesses worldwide seeking skilled writers to create compelling content for websites, blogs, and marketing materials. In Ghana, experienced freelancers can potentially command between GH¢10,000 and GH¢26,000 monthly as they build their portfolio.

The global market backing this hustle is colossal. Freelancers collectively generated $1.5 trillion in earnings in 2024, according to Upwork's Future Work Index. Meanwhile, 48% of CEOs are planning to boost freelance hiring in the coming year, and 78% of CEOs assert that their top freelancers contribute more value than degree-holding employees.

For Ghanaian freelancers specifically, getting paid in foreign currency is now easier than ever. Tools like Grey allow Fiverr and Upwork freelancers in Ghana to receive USD, EUR, and GBP payments directly into multi-currency accounts, avoiding high charges and accessing favourable exchange rates when converting earnings to Ghanaian cedis.

Freelancers on platforms like Upwork and Fiverr are contributing to a growing stream of remittances, bolstering Ghana's foreign exchange reserves. Demand for IT services, cybersecurity, and co-working spaces has surged alongside remote work's infrastructure needs.

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The most in-demand skills in 2026? Web development, digital marketing, graphic design, content writing, and video editing are the top-paying freelance skills in Ghana, with web and mobile development typically commanding the highest rates.

How to start: Create a profile on Fiverr or Upwork, build a portfolio, and start bidding. Platforms like YouTube and Udemy offer free and affordable training to get started.

PC: https://freelancewebdeveloper.net/

4. Thrift Fashion Reselling (Obroni Wawu)

One of Ghana's most culturally embedded side hustles has evolved into a digital-age money machine, and the barriers to entry are remarkably low.

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Ghana's second-hand clothing sector is now estimated to be a $200 million circular economy, employing an estimated 2.5 million people across logistics, retail, tailoring, dyeing, and fashion design. From seamstresses refashioning hoodies into crop tops to vendors selling vintage Nike as premium streetwear, Ghana has turned waste into livelihood.

Kantamanto Market in Accra is the heart of it all. The Kantamanto Traders Association is the local organising body for more than 30,000 traders who sell at the market, which receives clothing from Europe, Asia, and America on a weekly basis.

The beauty of this hustle in 2026 is that Instagram and TikTok have moved it entirely online. Starting a thrift business in Ghana is especially exciting given the booming demand for affordable, unique, and sustainable fashion. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have given thrift stores their niche, creating an engaging online shopping experience. Aspiring sellers can start sourcing at Kantamanto with as little as GH¢250, clean and package the items, then flip them online — reaching buyers across Accra and beyond without ever renting a physical store.

Kantamanto's culture of innovation has grown into a globally recognised hub for reuse, repair, upcycling, and remanufacturing, with Obroni Wawu October (OWO) now in its fourth year as a cornerstone annual event in Accra's cultural calendar.

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ALSO READ : How Ghana’s most influential figure in global art Ibrahim Mahama was attacked by police

How to start: Visit Kantamanto on Wednesdays or Saturdays (market days), source quality "first selection" items, photograph them well, and sell through Instagram or TikTok.

Kantamanto Comes Alive: Obroni Wawu October 2025 Celebrates Thrift, Creativity and Community

5. Online Tutoring

With private school fees climbing and parents investing more in their children's education, the demand for quality online tutors in Ghana has never been higher.

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Online tutoring is an excellent way to earn money for anyone skilled in a specific subject. Platforms like Teach Me and Tutor.ng connect tutors with students locally and internationally. The flexibility of setting your own schedule and rates makes it ideal as a side hustle alongside full-time work.

The economic case is strong. Ghanaian students and parents are investing heavily in supplementary learning, especially in STEM subjects, English, and preparation for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and international qualifications. One-on-one tutoring sessions in Accra typically run between GH¢100 and GH¢400 per hour depending on subject and level, with international online sessions paid in foreign currency fetching significantly more.

Online tutoring offers flexibility, allowing you to set your own schedule and rates. To sharpen your skills and credibility, professional training from institutions like IDMC Ghana can help you build a portfolio of success stories before marketing yourself more broadly.

For those with deeper expertise, the step up is creating and selling an online course. Platforms like Udemy, Thinkific, and Podia walk you through the course creation process, while WordPress, Squarespace, and Wix allow you to build a branded platform with members-only content.

How to start: Sign up on Tutor.ng or Teachme2, advertise on WhatsApp and Instagram, or simply start by offering services to students in your network.

Online tutoring- Learner tutors

6. Social Media Management & Digital Marketing

Ghana's small and medium-sized businesses are growing fast, and most of them desperately need someone who understands Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Google. That person could be you.

Social media management is a million-dollar industry with endless money-making opportunities. It involves overseeing a company's public interactions, implementing social strategies for business growth, planning digital campaigns, and identifying customer interaction trends, all of which can be done without national barriers.

To get started as a social media manager or digital marketer in Ghana, the key steps are building a portfolio of social media success stories and considering professional training from institutions like IDMC Ghana, which offers structured courses for aspiring practitioners.

The global freelance platforms back up the earning potential. Digital marketing is among the high-growth areas for freelancers in 2026, alongside AI prompt engineering and specialised content creation. The average Fiverr freelancer earns $15–25 per hour, while more established Upwork professionals command $30–50 per hour on average.

In a Ghana context, a social media manager handling three to five small business accounts — restaurants, beauty brands, real estate agents — can generate a meaningful monthly income entirely from their smartphone, working evenings and weekends.

How to start: Offer free or discounted services to a business you know, build results, screenshot your wins, then charge market rates as your portfolio grows.

Social media management [Emplifi]

7. Homemade Food & Pastry Selling

This one requires zero tech skills, zero equipment beyond what most Ghanaian kitchens already have, and has a built-in market of hungry office workers, students, and busy urban households.

If you can bake or cook, selling meat pies, doughnuts, cakes, or chin chin is a real money-making opportunity. Use part of your startup capital for ingredients, a local oven, and nice packaging. Marketed through social media with delivery to offices and schools, a homemade food business can grow quickly.

What's new in 2026 is that this hustle has a digital distribution layer it never used to have. Bolt Food's expansion means even home chefs and small food vendors can now list themselves as partner restaurants and reach app-based customers. Bolt Food has reiterated its commitment to Ghana, investing in technology and expanding its restaurant network to meet growing demand. The strategy of absorbing new restaurants into its platform not only increases customer choices but helps local food businesses thrive in a competitive market.

READ MORE: Top 5 most powerful African women in 2026

The numbers behind Ghana's food delivery boom validate the opportunity. Revenue in Ghana's online food delivery segment was projected to reach $96 million by the end of 2024, with an annual growth rate of 9.6%, driven by an increasing urban population, rising internet penetration, and a growing middle class.

Beyond delivery apps, WhatsApp remains the most powerful free marketing tool for food vendors in Ghana. A well-managed broadcast list of regular customers, consistent quality, and reliable delivery times can turn a weekend baking habit into a thriving home business.

How to start: Cook what you already know, package it professionally, post on Instagram and WhatsApp Status, offer free samples in your neighbourhood or office, and reinvest early profits.

PC: asabakerycafe.com