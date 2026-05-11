TGMA: 'Artiste of the Year' winners from 1999-2026

This year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards has come to a successful end with Black Sherif having his name written in the history book as “Artiste of the Year” winner for the second time.

Black Sherif won the 2026 Artiste of the Year title at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, joining the exclusive list of multiple-time winners.

Since the awards began in 1999, legendary artistes including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Joe Mettle have all claimed Ghana’s biggest music honour.

The list highlights the evolution of Ghanaian music over nearly three decades, from hiplife pioneers to modern Afrobeats and gospel stars.

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Ghana's superstar Black Sherif has once again etched his name into Ghana’s music history after reclaiming the coveted 'Artiste of the Year' title at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

He beat off stiff competition from Medikal, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Diana Hamiltonand Wendy Shay to grab the coveted the award.

This award also comes with a remarkable record. At just 24 years old, Black Sherif has become the youngest artiste in the history of the Ghana Music Awards to win the prestigious category twice.

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The award scheme was launched in 1999 by Charterhouse Productions – an event company in Ghana – and since its inception, a bunch of legends and newcomers have made remarkable impacts on the show.

Categories like “Song of the Year”, “Rapper of the Year”, “Best Collaboration of the Year”, “Reggae-Dancehall Artiste of the Year” and “Best New Artiste of the Year” have generated a lot of conversations and controversies, and widely debated over the years.

However, the conversations and controversies surrounding the “Artiste of the Year” – the topmost category – have been overwhelming.

All the years have winners for the topmost category, however, in 2019, it was annulled due to a brawl that broke between controversial dancehall stars, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, to the extent of one of them brandishing a gun on live television.

The decision by the board not to give the award to any artiste nominated that year allowed late dancehall star Ebony Reigns to reign that year. Indirectly, she reigned for two years.

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ALSO READ: Here are the Ghanaian artistes to win TGMA Artiste of the Year Twice

So far, the most awarded solo musicians in the “Artiste of the Year” category is Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Black Shrief with two accolades respectively.

In 2017, Joe Mettle shocked music lovers when he became the first Ghanaian gospel musician to win the topmost award.

We have compiled a list of all the winners of the “Artiste of the Year” from 1999 to date.

Find the list below;

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1999-Akyeame (Quophi Okyeame and Okyeame Kwame)

Akyeame

2000-Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba

2001-Kojo Antwi

2002-Lord Kenya

Lord Kenya

2003-Kontihene

Kontihene

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2004-VVIP

VVIP - from left to right [Zeal, Prodigal and Reggie Rockstone]

2005-Obour

Former MUSIGA President Obour

2006-Ofori Amponsah

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Ofori Amponsah

2007-Samini

Samini

2008-Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kesse

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2009-Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame

2010-Sarkodie

Sarkodie

2011-VVIP

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VVIP

2012-Sarkodie

Sarkodie

2013-R2Bees

R2Bees - Gboza feat. Davido (Prod. by Killbeatz)

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2014-Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Beyoncé in Already music video

2015-Stonebwoy

TGMA 2024: Stonebwoy, King Promise, Davido, more grab awards; see list of winners

2016-EL

E.L

2017-Joe Mettle

joe mettle

2018-Ebony

Remembering Ebony Reigns two years on

2019 – Annulled

2020 – Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene

2021 - Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton

2022 - KiDi

Kidi

2023 - Black Sherif

Black Sheriff

2024 - Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy- Manuel photography

2025- King Promise

King Promise

2026 - Black Sherif