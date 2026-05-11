TGMA: 'Artiste of the Year' winners from 1999-2026
Black Sherif won the 2026 Artiste of the Year title at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, joining the exclusive list of multiple-time winners.
Since the awards began in 1999, legendary artistes including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Joe Mettle have all claimed Ghana’s biggest music honour.
The list highlights the evolution of Ghanaian music over nearly three decades, from hiplife pioneers to modern Afrobeats and gospel stars.
Ghana's superstar Black Sherif has once again etched his name into Ghana’s music history after reclaiming the coveted 'Artiste of the Year' title at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
He beat off stiff competition from Medikal, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Diana Hamiltonand Wendy Shay to grab the coveted the award.
This award also comes with a remarkable record. At just 24 years old, Black Sherif has become the youngest artiste in the history of the Ghana Music Awards to win the prestigious category twice.
READ MORE: 27th TGMA: Full list of winners
The award scheme was launched in 1999 by Charterhouse Productions – an event company in Ghana – and since its inception, a bunch of legends and newcomers have made remarkable impacts on the show.
Categories like “Song of the Year”, “Rapper of the Year”, “Best Collaboration of the Year”, “Reggae-Dancehall Artiste of the Year” and “Best New Artiste of the Year” have generated a lot of conversations and controversies, and widely debated over the years.
However, the conversations and controversies surrounding the “Artiste of the Year” – the topmost category – have been overwhelming.
All the years have winners for the topmost category, however, in 2019, it was annulled due to a brawl that broke between controversial dancehall stars, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, to the extent of one of them brandishing a gun on live television.
The decision by the board not to give the award to any artiste nominated that year allowed late dancehall star Ebony Reigns to reign that year. Indirectly, she reigned for two years.
So far, the most awarded solo musicians in the “Artiste of the Year” category is Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Black Shrief with two accolades respectively.
In 2017, Joe Mettle shocked music lovers when he became the first Ghanaian gospel musician to win the topmost award.
We have compiled a list of all the winners of the “Artiste of the Year” from 1999 to date.
Find the list below;
1999-Akyeame (Quophi Okyeame and Okyeame Kwame)
2000-Daddy Lumba
2001-Kojo Antwi
2002-Lord Kenya
2003-Kontihene
2004-VVIP
2005-Obour
2006-Ofori Amponsah
2007-Samini
2008-Kwaw Kese
2009-Okyeame Kwame
2010-Sarkodie
2011-VVIP
2012-Sarkodie
2013-R2Bees
2014-Shatta Wale
2015-Stonebwoy
2016-EL
2017-Joe Mettle
2018-Ebony
2019 – Annulled
2020 – Kuami Eugene
2021 - Diana Hamilton
2022 - KiDi
2023 - Black Sherif
2024 - Stonebwoy
2025- King Promise
2026 - Black Sherif