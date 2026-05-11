8 things you should not plug into an extention board

8 things you should not plug into an extention board

8 dangerous things you should not plug into an extention board

Plugging certain appliances into an extension board can increase the risk of overheating, electrical faults and house fires. Here are eight things you should never plug into an extension board.

High-power appliances like microwaves, refrigerators, air conditioners and space heaters should not be plugged into extension boards.

Overloading extension boards can cause overheating, damage appliances and increase fire risks.

Electricians also warn against daisy-chaining extension boards and plugging in sensitive medical or expensive electronic devices.

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Extension boards have become part of everyday life in many homes and offices. It helps in managing multiple devices. With limited wall sockets and several devices needing power at the same time, many people rely on them for convenience.

But while extension boards may seem harmless, plugging the wrong appliance into one can become dangerous very quickly.

Overloading an extension board can lead to overheating, damaged appliances, electrical faults and even house fires. It is important to note these devices are not designed for high power appliances.

Some high-power devices draw more electricity than extension boards are designed to handle, which is why electricians often warn against using them carelessly. Here are eight things you should never plug into an extension board.

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1. Space heaters and Air conditioners

These appliances consume a large amount of electricity and can easily overload an extension board. Because they run for long periods and generate heat, plugging them into an extension board increases the risk of overheating and electrical fires. Electricians recommend plugging them directly into a wall socket.

2. Refrigerators and freezers

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Energy-efficient refrigerators

Fridges and freezers cycle on and off throughout the day and require a steady power supply. Using an extension board can affect performance and may damage the appliance over time, especially during power fluctuations. Large appliances like these are safer when connected directly to a dedicated wall outlet.

3. Microwaves

Microwaves

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Microwaves use a high amount of power in a short period. Plugging them into an extension board can strain the wiring and increase the chances of overheating, especially if other devices are connected at the same time.

4. Hair care appliances

Hair care appliances

Hair dryers, straighteners and curling irons heat up quickly and draw significant power. Leaving them plugged into an extension board for long periods can be risky, particularly in bedrooms or bathrooms where accidents can happen easily.

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5. Small kitchen appliances

Small kitchen appliances

Devices such as electric kettles, air fryers, toasters and coffee makers may seem harmless, but many of them use a lot of electricity. Running several kitchen appliances from one extension board at the same time can overload it.

6. Medical devices

Medical devices

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Medical equipment such as oxygen machines, CPAP devices or other essential health appliances should never rely on overloaded extension boards. A loose connection or sudden power interruption could become life-threatening. These devices should always have a secure and reliable power source.

7. Gaming PCs and high-end audio systems

Gaming PCs and high-end audio systems

Powerful gaming computers and advanced sound systems can draw more electricity than people realise. Cheap or overloaded extension boards may fail to provide stable power, potentially damaging expensive equipment. Using surge-protected outlets is often a safer option.

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8. Another extension board (Daisy-chaining)

Daisy-chaining

Plugging one extension board into another — commonly known as daisy-chaining — is one of the most dangerous electrical habits. This can quickly overload the circuit, cause overheating and significantly increase the risk of electrical fires. If you need more outlets, it is safer to install additional wall sockets instead.

Use extension boards safely

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Extension boards are useful, but they are not designed to power every appliance in the home. Paying attention to what you plug into them can help protect your devices, your property and your safety.