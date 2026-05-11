Mahama Cares: Full List of enrolled hospitals and step-by-step guide on how to apply for patient support

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares) has released details on how patients can access support, including eligibility criteria, step-by-step application process, and a full list of enrolled hospitals across the country.

The Mahama Cares programme requires applicants to be Ghanaian, hold an active NHIS card, and have a covered medical condition to qualify for support.

Patients cannot apply directly; applications must be initiated by specialist clinicians at approved hospitals through a digital platform.

Government has released a list of 27 enrolled hospitals across Ghana to facilitate access to the patient support programme

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Many Ghanaians have expressed concerns about how to access support under the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares), prompting government officials to clarify the full application process, eligibility criteria and how patients can benefit from the programme.

The initiative is designed to support Ghanaians with serious medical conditions, but access is strictly structured through an approved referral and digital system rather than direct walk-in applications.

Government Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu explained that the system has been put in place to ensure fairness, efficiency and proper verification of cases before support is granted.

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Who qualifies for support?

To benefit from the fund, applicants must meet three key requirements. They must be Ghanaian citizens, possess a valid and active NHIS card, and be diagnosed with a medical condition that falls within the approved list of illnesses covered under the programme.

Officials say these conditions are necessary to ensure that support is directed to patients who truly meet the criteria of the fund.

No direct walk-ins allowed

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Mr. Felix Kwakye have also clarified that patients cannot personally walk into the Secretariat to request assistance. Instead, applications must be initiated by specialist clinicians at designated hospitals, who will submit patient information through a dedicated digital platform for assessment and approval.

The Administrator of the Fund says this approach is intended to maintain dignity in the process while ensuring transparency and accountability in how cases are handled.

Step-by-step application process

Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, popularly known as Mahama Cares

Patients will access support through the following procedure: Visit a participating or recognised hospital

Be assessed by a specialist clinician

Clinician submits application via digital platform

Application is reviewed by the Fund administrators

Approved patients receive support based on medical need

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Full list of enrolled hospitals

The Patient Support Programme will initially be rolled out through 28 selected hospitals across the country. These facilities have been strategically chosen to ensure equitable access to healthcare services nationwide.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Tamale Teaching Hospital Ho Teaching Hospital Sunyani Teaching Hospital Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital Greater Accra Regional Hospital Eastern Regional Hospital Winneba and Trauma Specialist Hospital Volta Regional Hospital Kumasi South Hospital Northern Regional Hospital Upper West Regional Hospital Upper East Regional Hospital Sefwi-Wiawso Government Hospital Goaso Municipal Hospital Bole Municipal Hospital Worawora Government Hospital Holy Family Hospital, Techiman Baptist Medical Centre University of Ghana Medical Centre 37 Military Hospital International Maritime Hospital The Bank Hospital Trust Specialist Hospital Aisha Hospital

Conditions covered under Mahama Cares

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares) has also outlined the non-communicable diseases currently supported under the scheme.

According to the Administrator of the Fund, the programme currently covers selected cancer-related conditions, with plans to expand the list in the coming months.

The approved conditions include: Breast cancer

Cervical cancer

Prostate cancer

Childhood cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma, soft tissue sarcomas, retinoblastoma, and nephroblastoma.

Officials have indicated that additional disease conditions will be added to the benefits package by the end of the year as part of efforts to broaden access to life-saving treatment.

Government assures transparency

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