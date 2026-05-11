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Ghana rescues 28 citizens who fell victim to human trafficking in Cote D'Ivoire

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 03:35 - 11 May 2026
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Twenty-eight Ghanaians rescued from a suspected human trafficking network in Côte d’Ivoire have safely returned home following a joint operation involving Ghanaian security agencies and officials in Abidjan.
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  • 28 Ghanaians, mostly young people, have been rescued from a suspected human trafficking network in Côte d’Ivoire and safely repatriated to Ghana.

  • The rescue operation was carried out through collaboration between security agencies and officials from Ghana’s Embassy in Abidjan.

  • Government has warned the public to be cautious of unlicensed recruitment agencies and fake job offers abroad while investigations continue.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the rescue and repatriation of 28 Ghanaian nationals who were trapped in a suspected human trafficking operation in Côte d’Ivoire.

According to the Ministry, the victims, most of whom are young people arrived safely in Ghana on Sunday, May 10, 2026, following a coordinated rescue mission involving security agencies and officials from the Embassy of Ghana in Abidjan.

In a statement, the Ministry explained that the operation was successfully carried out through collaboration between Ghanaian and Ivorian authorities, leading to the safe extraction of the victims from the trafficking network.

READ ALSO: Dome Kwabenya MP, Akurugu kneels as she begs Roads Minister to complete Ga East Hospital Road (watch)

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The rescued individuals are currently assisting investigators as efforts continue to uncover more details about the criminal operation and identify those behind it.

Government also commended authorities in Côte d’Ivoire for their cooperation, intelligence sharing and support throughout the rescue exercise.

Ghanaians are hereby advised to be extra vigilant and avoid becoming victims to such trafficking schemes, the statement said.

READ ALSO: NDC’s Dzifa Tegah endorses proposed mandatory DNA testing law in Ghana

The government further assured the public that steps are being taken to dismantle the trafficking syndicates involved and ensure the masterminds are brought to justice.

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Meanwhile, the Ministry urged the public to exercise caution when dealing with recruitment agencies and travel offers that promise jobs or opportunities abroad without proper verification.

Citizens were advised to confirm the legitimacy of such offers through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment Relations and Ghana’s diplomatic missions before making travel arrangements.

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