Advertisement

Barcelona fan proposes to girlfriend during El Clasico as crowd erupts in celebration [video]

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 22:19 - 10 May 2026
Barcelona fan proposes to girlfriend during El Clasico as crowd erupts in celebration
Advertisement

  • A passionate FC Barcelona fan proposed to his girlfriend during halftime of El Clasico at Camp Nou, and she accepted in front of thousands of supporters.

  • The emotional moment came as Barcelona led Real Madrid 2-0 thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres.

  • Videos of the romantic proposal quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it the “perfect El Clasico proposal.”

Advertisement

An emotional moment stole the spotlight during the El Clasico clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou after a passionate Barcelona supporter proposed to his girlfriend during half-time — and she said yes in front of thousands of cheering fans.

The romantic proposal quickly became one of the most memorable highlights of the night as supporters inside the packed stadium erupted into applause during the break of the highly anticipated La Liga encounter.

The atmosphere at Camp Nou was already electric, with Barcelona dominating their rivals in a crucial title-deciding match. Hansi Flick’s side headed into halftime with a comfortable 2-0 lead after an impressive first-half display.

MUST READ: May 9, Accra Sports Stadium disaster, and 4 other deadly stadium disasters in football

Advertisement

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a stunning free-kick that sent the home crowd into celebration. Ferran Torres added a second goal shortly after, finishing off a brilliant move created by Dani Olmo.

Despite a few attempts from Real Madrid, including a late chance for Aurélien Tchouaméni, the visitors struggled to break through Barcelona’s defence.

As fans celebrated both the team’s performance and the couple’s engagement, videos of the proposal quickly went viral on social media, with many supporters describing it as the “perfect El Clásico proposal".

READ ALSO: 7 greatest UEFA Champions League comebacks in history

Barcelona Fan Proposes During El Clasico as Camp Nou Celebrates Romantic Moment

Advertisement

A Barcelona fan proposed to his girlfriend during El Clasico against Real Madrid at Camp Nou, creating a viral and emotional moment during the La Liga clash.

Video

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Barcelona fan proposes to girlfriend during El Clasico as crowd erupts in celebration [video]
Sports
10.05.2026
Barcelona fan proposes to girlfriend during El Clasico as crowd erupts in celebration [video]
Barcelona defeat Real Madrid in El Clasico to clinch 29th La Liga title
Sports
10.05.2026
Barcelona defeat Real Madrid in El Clasico to clinch 29th La Liga title
NDC’s Dzifa Tegah endorses proposed mandatory DNA testing law in Ghana
News
10.05.2026
NDC’s Dzifa Tegah endorses proposed mandatory DNA testing law in Ghana
Photo Credit: Nana Akua Addo/Instagram
Entertainment
10.05.2026
Best AMVCA red carpet outfits by Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo from 2023-2026
27th TGMA: 5 outfits that got Ghanaians talking for the wrong reasons
Lifestyle
10.05.2026
27th TGMA: 5 outfits that got Ghanaians talking for the wrong reasons
Ghanaian Chief dies after mistakenly shooting himself during funeral ceremony (video)
News
10.05.2026
Ghanaian Chief dies after mistakenly shooting himself during funeral ceremony (video)