Barcelona fan proposes to girlfriend during El Clasico as crowd erupts in celebration

Barcelona fan proposes to girlfriend during El Clasico as crowd erupts in celebration

Barcelona fan proposes to girlfriend during El Clasico as crowd erupts in celebration [video]

A passionate FC Barcelona fan proposed to his girlfriend during halftime of El Clasico at Camp Nou, and she accepted in front of thousands of supporters.

The emotional moment came as Barcelona led Real Madrid 2-0 thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres.

Videos of the romantic proposal quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it the “perfect El Clasico proposal.”

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An emotional moment stole the spotlight during the El Clasico clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou after a passionate Barcelona supporter proposed to his girlfriend during half-time — and she said yes in front of thousands of cheering fans.

The romantic proposal quickly became one of the most memorable highlights of the night as supporters inside the packed stadium erupted into applause during the break of the highly anticipated La Liga encounter.

The atmosphere at Camp Nou was already electric, with Barcelona dominating their rivals in a crucial title-deciding match. Hansi Flick’s side headed into halftime with a comfortable 2-0 lead after an impressive first-half display.

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Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a stunning free-kick that sent the home crowd into celebration. Ferran Torres added a second goal shortly after, finishing off a brilliant move created by Dani Olmo.

Despite a few attempts from Real Madrid, including a late chance for Aurélien Tchouaméni, the visitors struggled to break through Barcelona’s defence.

As fans celebrated both the team’s performance and the couple’s engagement, videos of the proposal quickly went viral on social media, with many supporters describing it as the “perfect El Clásico proposal".

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Barcelona Fan Proposes During El Clasico as Camp Nou Celebrates Romantic Moment

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A Barcelona fan proposed to his girlfriend during El Clasico against Real Madrid at Camp Nou, creating a viral and emotional moment during the La Liga clash.

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