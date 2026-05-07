7 greatest UEFA Champions League comebacks in history

Here are the greatest UEFA Champions League comebacks of all time, featuring iconic moments like Liverpool's historic win over Barcelona and Roma's stunning triumph.

The UEFA Champions League is one of the most thrilling football competitions in the world. It has consistently delivered moments of magic, epitomizing the beauty of the sport.

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Over the years, certain teams have demonstrated the resilience and quality required to compete at the highest level, while players and coaches have showcased their brilliance through tactical ingenuity and unforgettable performances.

Pulse Ghana has compiled a list of the seven greatest comebacks in Champions League history, highlighting the drama and unpredictability that make this tournament so captivating.

7. Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (4-2 on penalties)

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Liverpool vs AC Milan

The 2005 final in Istanbul is etched in football folklore. AC Milan dominated the first half, taking a 3-0 lead with goals from Paolo Maldini and Hernán Crespo.

However, Liverpool mounted a stunning second-half comeback, scoring three goals in eight minutes to level the match.

Goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek became the hero in the penalty shootout, securing Liverpool’s fifth European title in what is widely regarded as their most memorable triumph

6. Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur (agg 3-3, won on away goals)

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Ajax vs Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur defied the odds in 2019 despite missing their star striker, Harry Kane. After losing the first leg 1-0 and trailing 2-0 at halftime in the second leg, Lucas Moura emerged as the hero.

The Brazilian scored a quickfire brace in the second half and completed his hat-trick with a last-gasp winner in the 96th minute, sending Spurs through on away goals.

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Although they eventually lost the final to Liverpool, this comeback remains one of the club’s greatest achievements

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5. Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (agg 4-3)

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

In 2019, Liverpool produced another historic comeback, overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Barcelona.

Despite Lionel Messi’s masterclass in the first leg, Anfield’s electric atmosphere fueled Liverpool’s resurgence. Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice to level the tie, and Divock Origi netted the decisive goal following a quickly taken corner.

This match is remembered for its intensity and the iconic commentary accompanying Origi’s winner.

4. Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 AC Milan (agg 5-4)

Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 AC Milan

In 2004, Deportivo La Coruña achieved the seemingly impossible by overturning a 4-1 first-leg deficit against AC Milan, one of Europe’s strongest teams.

Walter Pandiani, Juan Carlos Valerón, and Albert Luque scored in the first half to level the aggregate score, and Fran sealed the victory in the 76th minute.

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This remarkable comeback remains one of the most celebrated in Champions League history.

3. Roma 3-0 Barcelona (agg 4-4, won on away goals)

Roma 3-0 Barcelona

Roma’s comeback against Barcelona in 2018 is remembered for its sheer drama and Peter Drury's iconic commentary.

After trailing 4-1 in the first leg, Roma staged a stunning fightback, with goals from Edin Džeko, Daniele De Rossi, and Kostas Manolas.

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Manolas’ header in the 82nd minute secured victory on away goals, creating one of the most emotional moments in the competition’s history.

2. Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City (agg 6-5)

Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City

In 2022, Manchester City seemed destined for the final after a 4-3 first-leg win and an early goal in the second leg.

However, Real Madrid produced a miraculous comeback, scoring twice in stoppage time through Rodrygo to force extra time.

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Karim Benzema’s penalty completed the turnaround, securing a 6-5 aggregate victory. Although City won the Champions League the following year, this collapse left a lasting impact on the team.

1. Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain (agg 6-5)

Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain

In 2017, Barcelona achieved one of the most extraordinary comebacks in football history. After suffering a 4-0 defeat in the first leg, the Spanish giants appeared to be out of contention.

However, inspired by the magical trio of Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi, and Neymar, Barcelona staged an incredible turnaround at Camp Nou.

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