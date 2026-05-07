Ballon d’Or 2026: Dembele closing in for second award after Kane and Olise knocked out of UCL

The beautiful game has reached its peak, with the Ballon d’Or smiling at the centre of football’s biggest stage as the race for the world’s most prestigious individual award heats up. With the UEFA Champions League shaping narratives and the 2026 World Cup looming in the background like a dancing wildcard, every goal, assist, and knockout result is now rewriting the destiny of football’s elite.

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Bayern Munich’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League has delivered a major blow to Harry Kane’s push for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, despite what has been one of the most dominant individual seasons of his career.

Paris Saint-Germain narrowly defeated Bayern Munich 6–5 on aggregate to reach the Champions League final, ending Bayern’s European campaign in dramatic fashion and immediately reshaping the global Ballon d’Or conversation.

Kane entered the semi-final stage as one of the strongest contenders for football’s top individual award after a sensational scoring run. The England striker has netted 55 goals in 48 appearances for Bayern Munich, including 14 goals in 13 Champions League matches. Despite those extraordinary numbers, Bayern’s failure to reach the final is now seen as a decisive setback in a race where team success often carries significant weight.

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The turning point of the contest came early when Ousmane Dembélé struck inside the opening minutes, finishing a sharp assist from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. That goal immediately tilted momentum in PSG’s favour and forced Bayern to chase the tie across both legs.

PSG managed the game with discipline and control, protecting their advantage to secure a famous aggregate win and book their place in the final.

Dembélé Emerging as Ballon d’Or Favourite

Dembele

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Dembélé has been one of PSG’s most decisive players this season, contributing crucial goals and assists at key moments in their European run. His consistency on the biggest stage has significantly strengthened his Ballon d’Or credentials.

With Bayern eliminated and PSG advancing, many early projections now place Dembélé ahead of Kane in the 2026 Ballon d’Or race, highlighting how knockout-stage success is shaping individual award narratives.

Heavyweight Competition Still in the Race

Mbappe and Vinicius

Despite the shift in momentum, the Ballon d’Or race remains highly competitive. Other major contenders still in contention include Declan Rice of Arsenal, Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid, rising Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal, and PSG’s own Kvaratskhelia.

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Each remains in the mix depending on how the rest of the season unfolds, including domestic title races, European finals, and the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ballon d’Or Race Heating Up at Crucial Stage

Harry Kane believes lifting the inaugural Nations League in June can drive England on to even greater heights

With the season entering its decisive phase, the Ballon d’Or race is expected to intensify further. Performances in the Champions League final, league title battles, and international tournaments could still reshape the rankings completely.