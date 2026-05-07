Iran FA chief says FIFA, not Trump or America, is hosting World Cup amid IRGC tensions

Mehdi Taj insists FIFA — not the US or Donald Trump — is responsible for hosting Iran at the 2026 World Cup.

Iran is demanding guarantees that officials linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will not face “insults” or restrictions during the tournament in the US.

Tensions grew after Iranian officials were denied entry into Canada ahead of the FIFA Congress, while US authorities continue to bar individuals associated with the IRGC.

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FIFA will be the official host of the upcoming World Cup, not US President Donald Trump or the United States government, according to Iran Football Federation (FFIRI) president Mehdi Taj.

Taj has also demanded assurances that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will be treated respectfully if Iran’s national team travels to the United States for this summer’s tournament.

Uncertainty continues to surround Iran’s participation in the World Cup amid ongoing tensions and conflict involving the US and Israel.

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The FFIRI president was part of a delegation that recently turned back from the Canadian border ahead of last week’s FIFA Congress in Vancouver after what Iranian officials described as disrespectful treatment by immigration authorities.

Although Taj insisted the delegation would return voluntarily, Canada’s immigration minister later confirmed that his visa had been revoked mid-flight due to his reported links to the IRGC, which is classified as a terrorist organization in both Canada and the US.

Established to protect Iran’s Islamic system, the IRGC has evolved into one of the country’s most influential military, political and economic institutions.

Following the incident, FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström reportedly expressed regret over the situation and invited FFIRI officials to Zurich on 20 May to discuss preparations for the World Cup.

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Speaking to state broadcaster IRIB, Taj said he would seek guarantees from FIFA regarding the treatment of Iranian officials during the tournament.

“We need a guarantee there, for our trip, that they have no right to insult the symbols of our system – especially the IRGC", Taj said.

“This is something they must pay serious attention to. If there is such a guarantee and the responsibility is clearly assumed, then an incident like what happened in Canada will not happen again.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July.

Iran are scheduled to play group-stage matches in Los Angeles against New Zealand on 15 June and Belgium on 21 June before facing Egypt in Seattle on 26 June.

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Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently stated that individuals linked to the IRGC would not be permitted entry into the country.

“We are going to the World Cup, for which we qualified, and our host is FIFA – not Mr Trump or America,” Taj said.

“If they accept hosting us, then they must also accept that they must not insult our military institutions in any way.

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“Because if they do, then naturally it could create the same kind of situation that happened in Canada, where there was a possibility we might have to return.

“So there must be this kind of guarantee so that we can go with peace of mind.”

The US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran in February, further escalating tensions in the region.