‘If you are dying, you will die, I won’t give you my tithe’ – Rev. Bempah declares (video)

Rev. Kwadwo Bempah sparks controversy after declaring he would not give his tithe to help a dying person, reigniting debate on tithing and church accountability in Ghana.

Rev. Kwadwo Bempah sparked controversy after saying he would not give his tithe to help a dying person.

His remarks come amid ongoing debate over tithing, following a viral incident involving a church member questioning its use.

The statement has drawn mixed reactions, with supporters backing his faith stance and critics calling it insensitive.

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Senior Pastor of Holy Hill Chapel Assemblies of God, Reverend Dr Kwadwo Bempah, has sparked widespread debate on social media following controversial remarks about tithing and personal responsibility among Christians.

In a video excerpt from a recent sermon shared by Graphic Online, Rev. Bempah stressed that believers must prioritise their commitment to God above all else, even in difficult circumstances.

The comments come after recent public discourse about the payment of tithes, triggered by a viral incident in which a woman openly challenged her church leader over the interpretation of Bible teachings, particularly Malachi Chapter 3, which addresses tithing.

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In the video, the woman argued that although she could afford to pay tithe, she had chosen not to due to concerns about how such funds are managed, sparking intense reactions both in the congregation and online.

The dramatic moment a congregant of the Methodist Church Ghana, confronted a pastor over some church directives including the non-support of members who do not pay tithe, calling him and leadership of the church thieves.



[🎥: copyplus_tv] pic.twitter.com/xsdQYAvA3H — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) April 20, 2026

Responding to the broader debate, Rev. Bempah made his stance clear:

Me, my tithe? If you are dying, you will die. I won't give you, because if I give you, I will join you to die. But if I give my tithe, maybe God will raise you up. So be careful, those of you who have lifted so many things above God. Unbelievers, when they hear this thing, they don't understand. It is God first.

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He further cited scripture to support his position, referencing Gospel of Matthew 6:33, emphasising that believers must “seek first the kingdom” rather than prioritising material or emotional concerns over faith.

Senior Pastor of Holy Hill Chapel Assemblies of God, Reverend Dr Kwadwo Bempah. Image via facebook.com/dr.kwadwobempah/photos

Rev. Bempah also underscored his belief in divine provision, suggesting that God’s power surpasses human limitations and that obedience to spiritual principles should take precedence over personal sentiment.

The remarks have since generated mixed reactions online, with some supporting his emphasis on faith and others criticising the statement as insensitive, particularly in situations involving life and death.

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