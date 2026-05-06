Sam George earns Master of Laws degree from UK university, qualifies as solicitor in England and Wales (video)
Samuel Nartey George has earned an LLM from the University of Law in the UK.
The qualification makes him a solicitor in England and Wales.
He described the achievement as challenging and hopes it inspires others to pursue their goals.
Ghana’s Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has graduated with a Master of Laws (LLM) in Professional Legal Practice from the University of Law in the United Kingdom.
The qualification also confers on him the status of a solicitor in England and Wales.
Announcing the milestone in a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, the Ningo-Prampram MP described the achievement as both challenging and rewarding, noting that he had to balance his studies with the demands of public life.
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He wrote:
Earlier this morning, I took part in the graduation ceremony of The University of Law at the Barbican Centre. I enrolled for the programme in 2023 and completed in 2025 after taking a hiatus in 2024 during the election campaigns. A pretty challenging endeavour as I combined the multiple phases of my life.
He added that the qualification marks a significant professional milestone.
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He stated:
The Master of Laws in Professional Legal Practice qualifies me as a Solicitor of England and Wales. I hope this inspires someone out there to pursue any dream that they have deferred. You never know what you can achieve until you start.
The minister, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), also expressed gratitude to his family and supporters.
He added:
Thanks to the Lord Almighty, my wife, family and friends for all the support and prayers during this phase of my life. The life of a lifelong learner! On to the next pursuit.
The University of Law, one of the United Kingdom’s leading specialist legal institutions, offers the LLM in Professional Legal Practice as a postgraduate pathway for law graduates seeking to qualify under the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) framework.
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The programme is widely recognised for its rigorous and practical approach to legal training.
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