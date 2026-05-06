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Sam George earns Master of Laws degree from UK university, qualifies as solicitor in England and Wales (video)

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:09 - 06 May 2026
Ghana’s Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has graduated with a Master of Laws (LLM) in Professional Legal Practice from the University of Law in the United Kingdom.
Sam George earns an LLM from the University of Law in the UK and qualifies as a solicitor in England and Wales, describing the achievement as a challenging but rewarding milestone.
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  • Samuel Nartey George has earned an LLM from the University of Law in the UK.

  • The qualification makes him a solicitor in England and Wales.

  • He described the achievement as challenging and hopes it inspires others to pursue their goals.

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Ghana’s Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has graduated with a Master of Laws (LLM) in Professional Legal Practice from the University of Law in the United Kingdom.

The qualification also confers on him the status of a solicitor in England and Wales.

Announcing the milestone in a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, the Ningo-Prampram MP described the achievement as both challenging and rewarding, noting that he had to balance his studies with the demands of public life.

ALSO READ: Greater Accra Minister claims ‘officials are sent to the North as punishment’ comment was a slip

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He wrote:

Earlier this morning, I took part in the graduation ceremony of The University of Law at the Barbican Centre. I enrolled for the programme in 2023 and completed in 2025 after taking a hiatus in 2024 during the election campaigns. A pretty challenging endeavour as I combined the multiple phases of my life.

Sam George earns Master of Laws degree from UK university, qualifies as solicitor in England and Wales
Sam George earns Master of Laws degree from UK university, qualifies as solicitor in England and Wales

He added that the qualification marks a significant professional milestone.

ALSO READ: Police offer Ghc100,000 reward as it declares soldier who allegedly murdered tanker driver and pregnant wife wanted

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He stated:

The Master of Laws in Professional Legal Practice qualifies me as a Solicitor of England and Wales. I hope this inspires someone out there to pursue any dream that they have deferred. You never know what you can achieve until you start.

Sam George earns Master of Laws degree from UK university, qualifies as solicitor in England and Wales
Sam George earns Master of Laws degree from UK university, qualifies as solicitor in England and Wales

The minister, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), also expressed gratitude to his family and supporters.

ALSO READ: 10 popular presidents and world leaders who were jailed after leaving office

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He added:

Thanks to the Lord Almighty, my wife, family and friends for all the support and prayers during this phase of my life. The life of a lifelong learner! On to the next pursuit.

Ghana’s Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George and his wife, Vera George
Ghana’s Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George and his wife, Vera George

The University of Law, one of the United Kingdom’s leading specialist legal institutions, offers the LLM in Professional Legal Practice as a postgraduate pathway for law graduates seeking to qualify under the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) framework.

ALSO READ: Former Scholarship Secretariat boss denies arrest, confirms BNI invitation amid ongoing probe

The programme is widely recognised for its rigorous and practical approach to legal training.

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