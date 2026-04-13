Asiedu Nketia still leading 2028 NDC presidential race, latest Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals

Johnson Asiedu Nketia leads the 2028 NDC flagbearer race with 29% in a Global InfoAnalytics poll, but Ato Forson is closing the gap as job concerns rise among delegates.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia remains the frontrunner in the race to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2028 presidential election, according to a new poll by Global InfoAnalytics, although his lead appears to be narrowing.

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The poll was conducted between 31st March and 9th April 2026, covering nearly 10,400 delegates across all sixteen (16) regions using random probability sampling and Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews.

The survey, which represents the first public polling of NDC delegates, places the party’s National Chairman at twenty-nine (29%), ahead of Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson who secured nineteen (19%). Haruna Iddrisu follows with eleven (11%), while Julius Debrah and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang each recorded eight (8%). One (1%) of respondents backed other contenders, with a significant twenty-four (24%) remaining undecided.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

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Despite maintaining a clear lead, the data points to increasing competition. An earlier baseline poll had placed Mr Asiedu Nketia sixteen (16) percentage points ahead of Mr Ato Forson, but that margin has since reduced to ten (10) points, suggesting growing momentum for the Finance Minister among previously undecided delegates.

The poll also indicates that while all major contenders have made gains, the Chairman’s lead over other candidates has slightly weakened. His advantage over Mr Iddrisu has reduced from twenty (20) to eighteen (18) points, and from twenty-three (23) to twenty-one (21) points in the case of Mr Debrah.

Minister of Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu

Head-to-head comparisons further illustrate the shifting dynamics. Mr Asiedu Nketia leads Mr Iddrisu with forty-two (42%) against twenty-two (22%), and Mr Debrah with forty-three (43%) to eighteen (18%). However, the contest appears tighter against Mr Ato Forson, where the Chairman leads with thirty-seven (37%) compared to thirty-two (32%), with thirty-one (31%) of delegates still undecided.

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The survey also sheds light on the qualities delegates consider most important in selecting a successor to John Dramani Mahama. Performance ranked highest at seventy-four (74%), followed by visionary leadership at fifty-three (53%). Other factors included being a good servant of government at thirty-five (35%), loyalty to the party at twenty (20%), personality at twenty (20%), youthfulness at eight (8%), and gender at one (1%), while twenty-three (23%) cited other considerations.

President John Mahama