Asiedu Nketia still leading 2028 NDC presidential race, latest Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
Johnson Asiedu Nketia remains the frontrunner in the race to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2028 presidential election, according to a new poll by Global InfoAnalytics, although his lead appears to be narrowing.
The poll was conducted between 31st March and 9th April 2026, covering nearly 10,400 delegates across all sixteen (16) regions using random probability sampling and Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews.
The survey, which represents the first public polling of NDC delegates, places the party’s National Chairman at twenty-nine (29%), ahead of Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson who secured nineteen (19%). Haruna Iddrisu follows with eleven (11%), while Julius Debrah and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang each recorded eight (8%). One (1%) of respondents backed other contenders, with a significant twenty-four (24%) remaining undecided.
ALSO READ: 78% of NDC grassroots concerned over lack of job opportunities, Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
Despite maintaining a clear lead, the data points to increasing competition. An earlier baseline poll had placed Mr Asiedu Nketia sixteen (16) percentage points ahead of Mr Ato Forson, but that margin has since reduced to ten (10) points, suggesting growing momentum for the Finance Minister among previously undecided delegates.
The poll also indicates that while all major contenders have made gains, the Chairman’s lead over other candidates has slightly weakened. His advantage over Mr Iddrisu has reduced from twenty (20) to eighteen (18) points, and from twenty-three (23) to twenty-one (21) points in the case of Mr Debrah.
Head-to-head comparisons further illustrate the shifting dynamics. Mr Asiedu Nketia leads Mr Iddrisu with forty-two (42%) against twenty-two (22%), and Mr Debrah with forty-three (43%) to eighteen (18%). However, the contest appears tighter against Mr Ato Forson, where the Chairman leads with thirty-seven (37%) compared to thirty-two (32%), with thirty-one (31%) of delegates still undecided.
The survey also sheds light on the qualities delegates consider most important in selecting a successor to John Dramani Mahama. Performance ranked highest at seventy-four (74%), followed by visionary leadership at fifty-three (53%). Other factors included being a good servant of government at thirty-five (35%), loyalty to the party at twenty (20%), personality at twenty (20%), youthfulness at eight (8%), and gender at one (1%), while twenty-three (23%) cited other considerations.
Beyond leadership preferences, the poll highlights underlying concerns within the party’s grassroots base. Seventy-eight (78%) of delegates expressed concern about the lack of job opportunities, although eighty-eight (88%) remain hopeful that the situation will improve in the near future.
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