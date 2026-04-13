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78% of NDC grassroots concerned over lack of job opportunities, Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:57 - 13 April 2026
NDC supporters
A Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals that 78% of NDC grassroots members are concerned about job opportunities, as Asiedu Nketia leads early 2028 leadership race ahead of Ato Forson.
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A new poll by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that seventy-eight (78%) of grassroots members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are concerned about the lack of job opportunities, highlighting growing economic anxiety within the party’s base.

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The survey, conducted between 31st March and 9th April 2026 among nearly 10,400 delegates across all sixteen (16) regions, points to employment as a major issue shaping internal sentiment ahead of the 2028 elections.

How to Easily Find a Job After National Service – A Simple 3-Month Strategy Photo credit: .shine.com

According to the findings, thirteen (13%) of respondents indicated they were not concerned about job opportunities, while nine (9%) said they were neither concerned nor unconcerned. Despite these concerns, a significant majority of eighty-eight (88%) expressed optimism that the situation would improve in the near future, with three (3%) indicating they were not hopeful and nearly nine (9%) uncertain.

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Beyond economic concerns, the poll also offers insight into early dynamics within the party’s future leadership race. NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia leads with twenty-nine (29%), followed by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson with nineteen (19%). Haruna Iddrisu secured eleven (11%), while Julius Debrah and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang each recorded eight (8%). One (1%) backed other candidates, with twenty-four (24%) remaining undecided.

The data suggests a tightening contest, with the gap between Mr Asiedu Nketia and Mr Ato Forson narrowing from sixteen (16) percentage points in an earlier baseline poll to ten (10) points, as undecided delegates increasingly shift towards the Finance Minister.

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In head-to-head comparisons, Mr Asiedu Nketia maintains a lead over his main contenders, though the margins vary. He leads Mr Iddrisu with forty-two (42%) to twenty-two (22%), and Mr Debrah with forty-three (43%) to eighteen (18%). However, the race appears more competitive against Mr Ato Forson, where the Chairman leads with thirty-seven (37%) compared to thirty-two (32%), with thirty-one (31%) undecided.

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Asiedu Nketia

The poll also highlights the qualities delegates prioritise in selecting a future leader. Performance ranked highest at seventy-four (74%), followed by visionary leadership at fifty-three (53%). Other factors included being a good servant of government at thirty-five (35%), loyalty to the party at twenty (20%), personality at twenty (20%), youthfulness at eight (8%), and gender at one (1%), with twenty-three (23%) citing other considerations.

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The findings underscore the central role of economic issues, particularly employment, in shaping political expectations within the NDC as the party looks ahead to its post-John Dramani Mahama leadership era.

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