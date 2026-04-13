AMA to commence special night operation to arrest food vendors without medical screening
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced plans to begin a special night-time enforcement operation targeting food vendors who operate without the required medical screening.
The exercise, which is expected to start on Monday, forms part of efforts to strengthen food safety compliance, improve sanitation standards, and protect residents from foodborne diseases across the metropolis.
Speaking on the development, Head of Public Affairs, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, explained that while many daytime vendors have complied with the screening requirements due to routine inspections, a number of night operators have avoided the process by exploiting limited enforcement after dark.
He directed all night food vendors within the city to undergo medical screening by the end of the week, warning that strict sanctions will be enforced once the operation begins.
According to him, vendors found operating without valid medical certificates risk having their food confiscated, facing arrest, or being barred from selling altogether.
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The Assembly has advised affected vendors to visit designated centres to complete the screening process. These include the Okaikoi South, Ablekuma South, and Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metropolitan offices, as well as the AMA Metropolitan Health Directorate at its head office.
Mr Ankrah emphasised that the AMA remains committed to safeguarding public health and will strictly enforce regulations against non-compliant vendors, regardless of their hours of operation.
The planned night operation comes amid renewed efforts by city authorities to tighten hygiene standards within Accra’s informal food sector, where enforcement has traditionally been more challenging after dark.
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