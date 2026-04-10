GES recruitment 2026: How to apply as a teacher in Ghana and key tips

The Ghana Education Service has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise for qualified teachers, inviting applications from graduates with education-related qualifications to join the Service.

In a vacancy notice dated April 10, 2026 and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at GES the Service said it is seeking “passionate and dedicated graduates” with a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or related certification to fill teaching positions across the country.

The recruitment forms part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s education system by deploying trained professionals who can deliver quality teaching and adapt to modern learning environments.

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Adhere to the National Teaching Standards and Code of Conduct

Apply a range of assessment methods to measure competencies

Support students in developing research skills using digital tools

Cater for learners with diverse needs to achieve strong outcomes

Successful applicants will be expected to:

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Be willing to accept posting to deprived areas

Be in good standing with the National Teaching Council and possess a valid teaching licence

Hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, or a relevant degree with PGDE or PGCE, or a Diploma in Basic Education

To qualify, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Interested candidates are required to complete an online application through the official recruitment portal. Applicants must:

Visit the GES recruitment portal

Complete the application form

Upload required documents, including: Degree or diploma certificates National Service Certificate Teaching licence Ghana Card Passport-sized photograph Active email address and phone number



The Service noted that documents can be uploaded in picture or PDF format.

Applications are open from April 10 to April 17, 2026.