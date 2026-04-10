GES recruitment 2026: How to apply as a teacher in Ghana and key tips
The Ghana Education Service has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise for qualified teachers, inviting applications from graduates with education-related qualifications to join the Service.
In a vacancy notice dated April 10, 2026 and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at GES the Service said it is seeking “passionate and dedicated graduates” with a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or related certification to fill teaching positions across the country.
The recruitment forms part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s education system by deploying trained professionals who can deliver quality teaching and adapt to modern learning environments.
Job responsibilities
Successful applicants will be expected to:
Facilitate learning using 21st century technology
Cater for learners with diverse needs to achieve strong outcomes
Support students in developing research skills using digital tools
Apply a range of assessment methods to measure competencies
Adhere to the National Teaching Standards and Code of Conduct
Participate in continuous professional development programmes
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Eligibility criteria
To qualify, applicants must meet the following requirements:
Hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, or a relevant degree with PGDE or PGCE, or a Diploma in Basic Education
Have completed National Service
Be in good standing with the National Teaching Council and possess a valid teaching licence
Demonstrate strong communication and classroom management skills
Be willing to accept posting to deprived areas
How to apply
Interested candidates are required to complete an online application through the official recruitment portal. Applicants must:
Visit the GES recruitment portal
Complete the application form
Upload required documents, including:
Degree or diploma certificates
National Service Certificate
Teaching licence
Ghana Card
Passport-sized photograph
Active email address and phone number
The Service noted that documents can be uploaded in picture or PDF format.
Applications are open from April 10 to April 17, 2026.
Tips for applicants
Ensure all documents are clear, complete and properly named before uploading
Double-check that your teaching licence is valid and active
Use an active email and phone number for timely communication
Submit your application early to avoid last-minute technical issues
Be prepared for posting to any part of the country, including deprived districts
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