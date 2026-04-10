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GES recruitment 2026: How to apply as a teacher in Ghana and key tips

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 23:20 - 10 April 2026
Image via businessweekghana.com
GES recruitment 2026: Ghana Education Service opens teacher applications. Check eligibility, requirements, tips, and how to apply before the April 17 deadline.
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The Ghana Education Service has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise for qualified teachers, inviting applications from graduates with education-related qualifications to join the Service.

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In a vacancy notice dated April 10, 2026 and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at GES the Service said it is seeking “passionate and dedicated graduates” with a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or related certification to fill teaching positions across the country.

The recruitment forms part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s education system by deploying trained professionals who can deliver quality teaching and adapt to modern learning environments.

ALSO READ: Catholic Bishops call for stakeholder dialogue on LGBTQ debate in Ghana

Job responsibilities

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GES

Successful applicants will be expected to:

  • Facilitate learning using 21st century technology

  • Cater for learners with diverse needs to achieve strong outcomes

  • Support students in developing research skills using digital tools

  • Apply a range of assessment methods to measure competencies

  • Adhere to the National Teaching Standards and Code of Conduct

  • Participate in continuous professional development programmes

ALSO READ: President Mahama directs suspension of some fuel taxes and margins amid global price surges

Eligibility criteria

To qualify, applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • Hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, or a relevant degree with PGDE or PGCE, or a Diploma in Basic Education

  • Have completed National Service

  • Be in good standing with the National Teaching Council and possess a valid teaching licence

  • Demonstrate strong communication and classroom management skills

  • Be willing to accept posting to deprived areas

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How to apply

Interested candidates are required to complete an online application through the official recruitment portal. Applicants must:

  • Visit the GES recruitment portal

  • Complete the application form

  • Upload required documents, including:

    • Degree or diploma certificates

    • National Service Certificate

    • Teaching licence

    • Ghana Card

    • Passport-sized photograph

    • Active email address and phone number

The Service noted that documents can be uploaded in picture or PDF format.

Applications are open from April 10 to April 17, 2026.

ALSO READ: Ghana card cannot be used for financial transactions, NIA clarifies

Tips for applicants

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  • Ensure all documents are clear, complete and properly named before uploading

  • Double-check that your teaching licence is valid and active

  • Use an active email and phone number for timely communication

  • Submit your application early to avoid last-minute technical issues

  • Be prepared for posting to any part of the country, including deprived districts

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