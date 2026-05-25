EPA bans 'takeaway packs' in Ghana effective January 2027 to curb plastic pollution

Ghana’s Environmental Protection Authority announces a nationwide ban on styrofoam products effective January 1, 2027, targeting takeaway packs, disposable cups, and other polystyrene foam items to curb plastic pollution.

Ghana will ban styrofoam products nationwide effective January 1, 2027.

The ban covers takeaway packs, disposable cups, plates, and other foam products.

Businesses are expected to switch to environmentally friendly alternatives.

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The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has announced that the production, importation, distribution, sale, and use of polystyrene foam products, commonly known as styrofoam or takeaway packs, will be banned in Ghana effective January 1, 2027.

The announcement follows a policy declaration by John Dramani Mahama during the 2025 World Environment Day celebration on June 5, where he outlined the government’s intention to prohibit styrofoam products as part of efforts to tackle plastic pollution and protect the environment.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 25, the EPA said the directive forms part of broader national measures aimed at improving environmental sanitation, safeguarding public health, reducing plastic waste, and promoting sustainable development.

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According to the Authority, the ban will apply to all forms of expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam products used for commercial and human activities. These include food packaging containers and takeaway packs, disposable cups and plates, foam food packs used by restaurants and chop bars, as well as packaging and cushioning materials.

The prohibition will also extend to polystyrene-based ceiling and insulation materials, foam mattresses, bedding products, and other EPS items intended for human use or consumption-related activities.

However, the EPA clarified that polystyrene products designed specifically for medical, scientific, laboratory, and diagnostic purposes will be exempt from the ban, subject to regulatory approval.

The Authority has directed manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers, food vendors, hospitality operators, and institutions that rely on styrofoam products to begin transitioning to safer, reusable, recyclable, and environmentally sustainable alternatives ahead of the implementation deadline.

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To ensure a smooth transition, the EPA said it will embark on nationwide stakeholder engagements, public education campaigns, and technical consultations over the coming months. The Authority also plans to intensify compliance monitoring, regulatory inspections, and enforcement preparations before the ban takes effect.

The EPA further disclosed that it will work closely with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), customs officials, port authorities, and industry regulators to ensure strict nationwide enforcement from January 2027.