Ghana launches e-Visa service with no visa fees for all Africans – How it works

Ghana launches e-Visa service with no visa fees for all Africans – How it works

Ghana launches e-visa service with no visa fees for all Africans – How it works

President John Dramani Mahama has officially launched Ghana’s first electronic visa (e-Visa) service, marking a major shift in the country’s immigration and travel system.

Ghana has launched its first e-Visa system, allowing travellers to apply for visas fully online through the Ghana Immigration Service portal.

President John Mahama announced that all Africans will receive e-Visas free of charge from May 25, 2026.

Government says all applicants will still undergo mandatory security screening despite the removal of visa fees for African nationals.

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The launch took place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra on Africa Day and was attended by government officials, diplomats, tourism stakeholders, and investors.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa described the new platform as Ghana’s “warm digital handshake with the world”.

The e-Visa system was developed through collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of the Interior, and the Ministry of Transport.

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How the e-Visa system works

The official application portal is now live through the Ghana Immigration Service

The official application portal is now live through the Ghana Immigration Service at: Ghana e-Visa Portal

The application process is fully online and follows five (5) main steps: Check eligibility based on nationality

Create an account using an email address

Complete travel details and upload supporting documents

Submit the application online

Receive the approved e-Visa by email

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Travellers can present the visa either digitally or as a printed copy upon arrival in Ghana.

The system removes the need for most applicants to visit embassies or consulates physically.

Visa categories available

The official application portal is now live through the Ghana Immigration Service

The platform currently supports several visa categories, including: Tourist visas

Business visas

Family visit visas

Student visas

Transit visas

Work visas

Diplomatic and official visas

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ALSO READ: 10 cheapest African countries Ghanaians can visit without breaking the bank

No visa fees for Africans

The biggest highlight of the launch is the removal of visa fees for citizens of all African countries.

“I am pleased to announce that effective 25th May, 2026, when we commemorate Africa Day, Ghana will commence a free visa regime for all Africans,” President Mahama said.

“Africans travelling to Ghana will receive their e-visas online free of charge.”

Under the previous arrangement, African Union nationals paid up to $150 for visas on arrival for stays of up to 30 days.

Although African travellers will no longer pay visa fees, they will still undergo the same application and security screening process as all other travellers.

“Africans will still have to go through a visa application process like everyone else, theirs would simply be gratis,” Ablakwa explained.

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Fees for non-African travellers

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announces the approval of a new electronic visa (e-Visa) policy designed to simplify travel procedures for visitors

For travellers outside Africa, visa fees range from approximately: $260 for standard single-entry visas

Up to $796 for urgent multiple-entry applications

Security measures remain in place

Government says the e-Visa system is fully integrated with Ghana’s Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) systems, as well as international crime databases.

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This allows authorities to conduct background checks before travellers board flights to Ghana.

Officials insist the free visa policy does not compromise national security.

Why the launch matters

Accra International Airport via www.gacl.com.gh

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The new system forms part of government’s broader effort to position Ghana as a digitally modern and globally connected destination for tourism, investment, and business.

The initiative also aligns with growing calls for deeper African integration and easier movement across the continent under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

ALSO READ: 6 things every Ghanaian should know before travelling abroad

President Mahama described the policy as part of Ghana’s historic Pan-African identity and commitment to continental unity.

Key facts

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