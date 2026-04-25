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50 countries Ghanaians can now visit without visa - See full list

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 16:19 - 25 April 2026
Ghanaian passport gains strength With 50 visa-exempt destinations
Ghanaian passport holders can now travel to 50 countries with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access, with stay durations ranging from 21 to 120 days. The Government of Ghana says more travel agreements are being negotiated to expand global mobility.
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  • The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that Ghanaian passport holders now have access to 50 visa-exempt destinations, improving global travel mobility.

  • The “visa-exempt” category includes a mix of visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival, and e-visa options, rather than only completely visa-free travel.

  • The development is expected to make the Ghanaian passport more attractive and boost opportunities for travel, business, and international cooperation.

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The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that Ghanaian passport holders can now access 50 visa-exempt destinations, marking a major boost in the country’s global travel mobility.

According to the Minister, the latest diplomatic arrangements have increased the number of countries Ghanaians can travel to without traditional visa barriers. The access includes a combination of visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival, and simplified entry procedures, depending on the destination.

The announcement is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts by the Government of Ghana to improve travel freedom and strengthen international relations.

Samuel-Okudzeto-Ablakwa
Samuel-Okudzeto-Ablakwa
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READ ALSO: Major power setback for 4 West African countries as Ghana suspends electricity exports after Akosombo fire

Below is the full list of countries Ghanaian passport holders can now access more easily.

  • Benin — Visa-free (90 days)

  • Burkina Faso — Visa-free

  • Burundi — Visa on arrival

  • Cape Verde — Visa-free (90 days, online pre-registration required)

  • Côte d’Ivoire — Visa-free (90 days)

  • Djibouti — E-visa

  • Eswatini — Visa-free (30 days)

  • Ethiopia — E-visa

  • Guinea — Visa-free (90 days)

  • Guinea-Bissau — Visa-free (90 days)

  • Kenya — Visa-free (90 days)

  • Liberia — Visa-free

  • Malawi — Visa-free (90 days)

  • Mali — Visa-free Mauritius — Visa-free (90 days)

  • Mozambique — Visa on arrival

  • Namibia — Visa on arrival

  • Niger — Visa-free

  • Nigeria — Visa-free

  • Rwanda — Visa-free (90 days)

  • Senegal — Visa-free (90 days)

READ ALSO: 'My study abroad in Ghana was life-changing' — NASA Artemis II Astronaut Christina Koch praises Ghana experience

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  • Seychelles — Visitor permit on arrival

  • Sierra Leone — Visa-free

  • Somalia — Visa on arrival

  • Tanzania — Visa-free (90 days)

  • Togo — Visa-free

  • Uganda — Visa-free (90 days)

  • Zambia — Visa on arrival

  • Zimbabwe — Visa-free (90 days)

Caribbean & Americas

  • Bahamas — Visa-free (90 days)

  • Barbados — Visa-free (180 days)

  • Belize — Visa-free

  • Bolivia — Visa on arrival

  • Dominica — Visa-free (180 days)

  • Grenada — Visa-free (90 days)

  • Guyana — Visa-free (90 days)

  • Haiti — Visa-free (90 days)

  • Jamaica — Visa-free (90 days)

  • Nicaragua — Visa on arrival

  • St. Lucia — Visa on arrival

  • Suriname — E-visa

READ ALSO: Ghana government to relocate xenophobia victim Emmanuel Asamoah from South Africa — Ablakwa confirms

Pacific Islands

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  • Bangladesh — Visa-free (90 days)

  • Cambodia — Visa on arrival (30 days)

  • Fiji — Visa-free (4 months)

  • Indonesia — Visa on arrival

  • Maldives — Visa on arrival

  • Philippines — Visa-free (30 days)

  • Samoa — Visa-free (60 days)

  • Timor-Leste — Visa on arrival

  • Tuvalu — Visa on arrival

The Foreign Affairs Ministry says Ghana is actively negotiating additional visa waiver agreements to expand global mobility for citizens. Officials believe these arrangements will boost tourism, business travel, education opportunities, and international partnerships.

What This Means for Ghanaian Passport Holders

  • Easier international travel with fewer visa restrictions

  • Reduced costs and paperwork

  • More opportunities for tourism and business expansion

  • Increased global mobility for citizens

The destinations listed below are part of Ghana’s visa-exempt access arrangements as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and reported by 3news.

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