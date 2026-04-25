50 countries Ghanaians can now visit without visa - See full list
The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that Ghanaian passport holders now have access to 50 visa-exempt destinations, improving global travel mobility.
The “visa-exempt” category includes a mix of visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival, and e-visa options, rather than only completely visa-free travel.
The development is expected to make the Ghanaian passport more attractive and boost opportunities for travel, business, and international cooperation.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that Ghanaian passport holders can now access 50 visa-exempt destinations, marking a major boost in the country’s global travel mobility.
According to the Minister, the latest diplomatic arrangements have increased the number of countries Ghanaians can travel to without traditional visa barriers. The access includes a combination of visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival, and simplified entry procedures, depending on the destination.
The announcement is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts by the Government of Ghana to improve travel freedom and strengthen international relations.
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Below is the full list of countries Ghanaian passport holders can now access more easily.
Benin — Visa-free (90 days)
Burkina Faso — Visa-free
Burundi — Visa on arrival
Cape Verde — Visa-free (90 days, online pre-registration required)
Côte d’Ivoire — Visa-free (90 days)
Djibouti — E-visa
Eswatini — Visa-free (30 days)
Ethiopia — E-visa
Guinea — Visa-free (90 days)
Guinea-Bissau — Visa-free (90 days)
Kenya — Visa-free (90 days)
Liberia — Visa-free
Malawi — Visa-free (90 days)
Mali — Visa-free Mauritius — Visa-free (90 days)
Mozambique — Visa on arrival
Namibia — Visa on arrival
Niger — Visa-free
Nigeria — Visa-free
Rwanda — Visa-free (90 days)
Senegal — Visa-free (90 days)
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Seychelles — Visitor permit on arrival
Sierra Leone — Visa-free
Somalia — Visa on arrival
Tanzania — Visa-free (90 days)
Togo — Visa-free
Uganda — Visa-free (90 days)
Zambia — Visa on arrival
Zimbabwe — Visa-free (90 days)
Caribbean & Americas
Bahamas — Visa-free (90 days)
Barbados — Visa-free (180 days)
Belize — Visa-free
Bolivia — Visa on arrival
Dominica — Visa-free (180 days)
Grenada — Visa-free (90 days)
Guyana — Visa-free (90 days)
Haiti — Visa-free (90 days)
Jamaica — Visa-free (90 days)
Nicaragua — Visa on arrival
St. Lucia — Visa on arrival
Suriname — E-visa
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Pacific Islands
Bangladesh — Visa-free (90 days)
Cambodia — Visa on arrival (30 days)
Fiji — Visa-free (4 months)
Indonesia — Visa on arrival
Maldives — Visa on arrival
Philippines — Visa-free (30 days)
Samoa — Visa-free (60 days)
Timor-Leste — Visa on arrival
Tuvalu — Visa on arrival
The Foreign Affairs Ministry says Ghana is actively negotiating additional visa waiver agreements to expand global mobility for citizens. Officials believe these arrangements will boost tourism, business travel, education opportunities, and international partnerships.
What This Means for Ghanaian Passport Holders
Easier international travel with fewer visa restrictions
Reduced costs and paperwork
More opportunities for tourism and business expansion
Increased global mobility for citizens
The destinations listed below are part of Ghana’s visa-exempt access arrangements as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and reported by 3news.
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