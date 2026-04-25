50 countries Ghanaians can now visit without visa - See full list

Ghanaian passport holders can now travel to 50 countries with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access, with stay durations ranging from 21 to 120 days. The Government of Ghana says more travel agreements are being negotiated to expand global mobility.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that Ghanaian passport holders now have access to 50 visa-exempt destinations, improving global travel mobility.

The “visa-exempt” category includes a mix of visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival, and e-visa options, rather than only completely visa-free travel.

The development is expected to make the Ghanaian passport more attractive and boost opportunities for travel, business, and international cooperation.

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The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that Ghanaian passport holders can now access 50 visa-exempt destinations, marking a major boost in the country’s global travel mobility.

According to the Minister, the latest diplomatic arrangements have increased the number of countries Ghanaians can travel to without traditional visa barriers. The access includes a combination of visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival, and simplified entry procedures, depending on the destination.

The announcement is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts by the Government of Ghana to improve travel freedom and strengthen international relations.

Samuel-Okudzeto-Ablakwa

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Below is the full list of countries Ghanaian passport holders can now access more easily.

Benin — Visa-free (90 days)

Burkina Faso — Visa-free

Burundi — Visa on arrival

Cape Verde — Visa-free (90 days, online pre-registration required)

Côte d’Ivoire — Visa-free (90 days)

Djibouti — E-visa

Eswatini — Visa-free (30 days)

Ethiopia — E-visa

Guinea — Visa-free (90 days)

Guinea-Bissau — Visa-free (90 days)

Kenya — Visa-free (90 days)

Liberia — Visa-free

Malawi — Visa-free (90 days)

Mali — Visa-free Mauritius — Visa-free (90 days)

Mozambique — Visa on arrival

Namibia — Visa on arrival

Niger — Visa-free

Nigeria — Visa-free

Rwanda — Visa-free (90 days)

Senegal — Visa-free (90 days)

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Seychelles — Visitor permit on arrival

Sierra Leone — Visa-free

Somalia — Visa on arrival

Tanzania — Visa-free (90 days)

Togo — Visa-free

Uganda — Visa-free (90 days)

Zambia — Visa on arrival

Zimbabwe — Visa-free (90 days)

Caribbean & Americas

Bahamas — Visa-free (90 days)

Barbados — Visa-free (180 days)

Belize — Visa-free

Bolivia — Visa on arrival

Dominica — Visa-free (180 days)

Grenada — Visa-free (90 days)

Guyana — Visa-free (90 days)

Haiti — Visa-free (90 days)

Jamaica — Visa-free (90 days)

Nicaragua — Visa on arrival

St. Lucia — Visa on arrival

Suriname — E-visa

Pacific Islands

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Bangladesh — Visa-free (90 days)

Cambodia — Visa on arrival (30 days)

Fiji — Visa-free (4 months)

Indonesia — Visa on arrival

Maldives — Visa on arrival

Philippines — Visa-free (30 days)

Samoa — Visa-free (60 days)

Timor-Leste — Visa on arrival

Tuvalu — Visa on arrival

The Foreign Affairs Ministry says Ghana is actively negotiating additional visa waiver agreements to expand global mobility for citizens. Officials believe these arrangements will boost tourism, business travel, education opportunities, and international partnerships.

What This Means for Ghanaian Passport Holders

Easier international travel with fewer visa restrictions

Reduced costs and paperwork

More opportunities for tourism and business expansion

Increased global mobility for citizens