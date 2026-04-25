Ghana government to relocate xenophobia victim Emmanuel Asamoah from South Africa — Ablakwa confirms

The Government of Ghana has announced plans to relocate Emmanuel Asamoah, a Ghanaian who was targeted in a xenophobic incident in South Africa, to a safer location at the government’s full expense.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that the Government of Ghana will fully fund the relocation of Emmanuel Asamoah from South Africa after he was targeted in a xenophobia incident.

Authorities confirmed that Emmanuel Asamoah is a legal resident in South Africa and had not broken any laws, despite being confronted in a viral video.

Ghanaian officials are continuing to provide consular support, and plans are underway to relocate and safely resettle him due to safety threats and online harassment.

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The Government of Ghana has announced plans to relocate a Ghanaian national, Emmanuel Asamoah, from South Africa following a xenophobic incident that gained widespread attention online.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed that the government will fully fund Asamoah’s relocation and resettlement to ensure his safety after the viral attack.

Speaking on the matter on TV3, the Foreign Affairs Minister disclosed that he has personally been in regular communication with Emmanuel Asamoah since the incident.

I can confirm to you that I am in constant touch with the Ghanaian. His name is Emmanuel Asamoah. I have spoken to him directly, the minister stated.

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He added that the government has taken decisive steps to protect Asamoah due to safety concerns arising from the public exposure of his identity.

According to the minister, the government has decided to move Asamoah out of South Africa at no cost to him. The relocation plan includes both travel and resettlement arrangements.

The Government of Ghana has decided that we will relocate him at full cost. We will take care of his relocation and resettlement out of South Africa, he said.

However, he indicated that the exact destination where Asamoah will be moved to will not be made public for security reasons.

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The decision to relocate him follows the circulation of a viral video that exposed his identity and subjected him to trolling and threats on social media.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa explained that the relocation is necessary because of the growing risks linked to the attention he has received online.

The fact that his identity has been exposed and he has been the subject of a lot of trolling and consistent threats, we have taken the decision to relocate him and reintegrate him at another place, the minister explained.

He further confirmed that Emmauel Asamoah has agreed to cooperate with authorities throughout the relocation process.

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Investigations carried out with South African officials confirmed that Emmanuel Asamoah is legally resident in the country and has not violated any laws.

A meeting involving Ghana’s High Commissioner in South Africa and officials from the Government of South Africa confirmed that Asamoah’s status in the country is lawful.

Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said consular assistance is still being provided to Emmanuel Asamoah as he recovers from the traumatic experience.