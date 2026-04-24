Hundreds of people n Maputo, Mozambique, march in protest against xenophobic attacks in South Africa. (Pntoibnio Silva)

Hundreds of people n Maputo, Mozambique, march in protest against xenophobic attacks in South Africa. (Pntoibnio Silva)

South Africa’s Ministry of Police orders arrest and prosecution of citizens attacking Ghanaians

South Africa’s Ministry of Police orders arrests and prosecutions over xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians, warning that violence and intimidation will not be tolerated.

South Africa’s Police Ministry has condemned xenophobic attacks targeting Ghanaians and other foreign nationals.

Authorities have ordered immediate arrests and prosecution of anyone involved in the violence.

The government is urging calm and calling for unity to prevent further unrest.

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South Africa’s Ministry of Police has strongly condemned recent xenophobic acts of violence and intimidation directed at Ghanaian nationals and other foreign nationals within the Republic of South Africa.

In a statement shared via Facebook on Friday, April 24, the Ministry noted that these actions are not only unlawful, but also stand in direct opposition to the values of dignity, equality, and human rights upon which the country’s democracy is founded.

A South African activist, Victoria Africa, popularly known as Queen Vee, captured in a video confronting a Ghanaian man over their travel documents.

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It emphasised:

South Africa is a constitutional state governed by the rule of law. No individual or group has the authority to take the law into their own hands, irrespective of grievances or frustrations.

South Africa's Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia. Image via web.facebook.com/SAPoliceService

ALSO READ: Government summons South African High Commissioner over xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians

The Ministry advised members of the public that acts of xenophobia, violence, looting, or intimidation will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

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It also disclosed that orders have been given to arrest persons involved in the attacks:

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has been instructed to act decisively and without hesitation in addressing these incidents. All those found to be participating in, inciting, or supporting such criminal conduct will be identified, apprehended, and brought before the courts.

ALSO READ: Ablakwa confirms no Ghanaian has been killed amid xenophobic attacks in South Africa

The Ministry of Police called on all communities to remain calm and reject any attempts to sow division and hatred among residents.

It further urged community leaders, civil society organisations, and all stakeholders to work with law enforcement agencies to prevent further violence and promote dialogue and understanding.

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