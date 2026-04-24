South Africa’s Ministry of Police orders arrest and prosecution of citizens attacking Ghanaians
South Africa’s Police Ministry has condemned xenophobic attacks targeting Ghanaians and other foreign nationals.
Authorities have ordered immediate arrests and prosecution of anyone involved in the violence.
The government is urging calm and calling for unity to prevent further unrest.
South Africa’s Ministry of Police has strongly condemned recent xenophobic acts of violence and intimidation directed at Ghanaian nationals and other foreign nationals within the Republic of South Africa.
In a statement shared via Facebook on Friday, April 24, the Ministry noted that these actions are not only unlawful, but also stand in direct opposition to the values of dignity, equality, and human rights upon which the country’s democracy is founded.
It emphasised:
South Africa is a constitutional state governed by the rule of law. No individual or group has the authority to take the law into their own hands, irrespective of grievances or frustrations.
The Ministry advised members of the public that acts of xenophobia, violence, looting, or intimidation will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
It also disclosed that orders have been given to arrest persons involved in the attacks:
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has been instructed to act decisively and without hesitation in addressing these incidents. All those found to be participating in, inciting, or supporting such criminal conduct will be identified, apprehended, and brought before the courts.
The Ministry of Police called on all communities to remain calm and reject any attempts to sow division and hatred among residents.
It further urged community leaders, civil society organisations, and all stakeholders to work with law enforcement agencies to prevent further violence and promote dialogue and understanding.
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