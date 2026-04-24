A render of Bishoftu International Airport, in Ethiopia, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA). Image via X-Universe

A render of Bishoftu International Airport, in Ethiopia, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA). Image via X-Universe

Ethiopia is building Africa’s largest airport for $12.5 billion: All you need to know

Ethiopia launches construction of Africa’s largest airport, a $12.5 billion mega project set to transform intra-African travel, boost trade, and position Addis Ababa as a global aviation hub.

Ethiopia has launched a $12.5 billion mega airport project set to become Africa’s largest and a global aviation hub.

The Bishoftu airport will handle up to 110 million passengers annually, boosting trade, tourism, and intra-African travel.

While transformative, the project faces funding challenges and concerns over community displacement.

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For decades, flying between African cities has often required a frustrating detour. Travellers moving from Lagos to Nairobi or Accra to Dar es Salaam frequently pass through London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle, or Dubai International before reaching destinations that are geographically closer.

It reflects a long-standing gap in Africa’s aviation connectivity despite a population of over 1.4 billion people across 54 countries.

That reality is now being challenged. Ethiopia has begun construction of Bishoftu International Airport, a $12.5 billion aviation hub that could redefine how Africa connects internally and with the rest of the world.

ALSO READ: Accra International Airport set for major expansion to cut congestion and improve travel

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The project is designed not only to ease pressure on existing infrastructure but to reposition the continent within global air travel networks.

Project overview

A render of Bishoftu International Airport, in Ethiopia, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA). Image via X-Universe

The new airport is located about 40 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa, near Bishoftu. It was officially launched on 10 January 2026 by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, with construction already underway. The first phase is expected to be completed by 2030.

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The development is being led by Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier by fleet size, passengers, and revenue. Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew has confirmed that the airline will fund about 30% of the project, equivalent to roughly $4.5 billion.

The remaining $8 billion is being sourced through partnerships involving the United States, China, Italy, and the African Development Bank, which has already committed at least $500 million.

Scale and capacity

A render of Bishoftu International Airport, in Ethiopia, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA). Image via X-Universe

Bishoftu International Airport is being built on a scale never seen on the continent. Phase one will include two runways and capacity for 60 million passengers annually.

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At full capacity, the airport will expand to four runways, accommodate 270 aircraft, and handle up to 110 million passengers each year. This would place it ahead of the world’s busiest airports by passenger traffic.

The location offers a strategic advantage. It sits nearly 400 metres lower than Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport, which is approaching its 25 million passenger limit and cannot expand further.

Lower elevation and longer runways will allow aircraft to carry heavier loads, improve fuel efficiency, and support longer direct routes.

The airport is also being developed as a major cargo hub, with the capacity to handle 3.73 million tonnes of freight annually.

This aligns with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area, especially as African air cargo demand continues to grow at 15% to 16% annually, far above the global average.

Design and sustainability

A render of Bishoftu International Airport, in Ethiopia, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA). Image via X-Universe

The terminal is being designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, known for landmark projects such as Beijing Daxing Airport.

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The design draws inspiration from Ethiopia’s Great Rift Valley, with a central spine extending through the terminal and branching into four distinct sections that reflect the country’s cultural diversity.

The airport will incorporate semi-open courtyards and outdoor gardens, taking advantage of Bishoftu’s climate. According to aviation director Cristiano Ceccato, “When you have people transiting, you give them a feeling of what Ethiopia’s like; you feel and touch Africa.”

Sustainability is central to the design. The project is targeting LEED Gold certification through natural ventilation systems, solar energy use, rainwater harvesting, and the use of locally sourced materials.

Facilities will include a 350-room hotel, retail spaces, and leisure areas designed for transit passengers.

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ALSO READ: 10 countries with the most international airports

Connectivity and economic impact

A render of Bishoftu International Airport, in Ethiopia, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA). Image via X-Universe

The airport will be linked to Addis Ababa and the existing Bole Airport through a high-speed rail system. It will operate 24 hours a day without restrictions. An integrated Airport City is expected to create around 80,000 jobs.

Mesfin Tasew has stated that the goal is to position Ethiopia as Africa’s equivalent of Dubai or Doha in global aviation.

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Ethiopian Airlines already serves more than 130 international destinations, and the new hub is expected to significantly expand tourism, trade, and regional connectivity.

The project also complements the Single African Air Transport Market initiative, which has already led to the creation of over 110 new intra-African routes. Full implementation could increase passenger traffic within Africa by up to 141% and reduce airfares by as much as 35%.

Financing risks and expert concerns

A render of Bishoftu International Airport, in Ethiopia, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA). Image via X-Universe

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Despite the scale of international interest, analysts have urged caution. Landry Signé, executive director at Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told CNN that while signals on financing are positive, “closing $8 billion in a single year is an ambitious timeline.” If fundraising stalls, he warned, the 2030 opening target for phase one “becomes very difficult to hold.”

He also emphasised that the airport’s success will depend on supporting infrastructure such as transport links, reliable power, and efficient customs systems.

Community impact and concerns

A render of Bishoftu International Airport, in Ethiopia, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA). Image via X-Universe

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The project has raised concerns about displacement. More than 15,000 people have reportedly been affected across over 9,000 acres of land in the Oromia region.

Ethiopian Airlines has allocated $350 million for resettlement, including housing, schools, and healthcare facilities. However, some residents have disputed the adequacy of compensation, although authorities have rejected those claims.

Experts warn that unresolved social issues could impact investor confidence and project timelines if not properly managed.

Regional competition

A render of Bishoftu International Airport, in Ethiopia, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA). Image via X-Universe

Bishoftu is part of a wider trend of aviation investment across Africa. Countries such as Rwanda, Morocco, and Kenya are also expanding airport infrastructure.

While Ethiopian Airlines remains the continent’s leading carrier, competition for regional dominance is increasing.

The Future

If completed on schedule, Bishoftu International Airport will become Africa’s largest aviation facility and a key driver of economic growth.

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