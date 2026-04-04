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Accra International Airport set for major expansion to cut congestion and improve travel

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:22 - 04 April 2026
Ghana begins major expansion at Accra International Airport with a new concourse linking Terminals 2 and 3 to reduce congestion and improve passenger travel experience.
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Accra Airport set for major expansion to cut congestion and improve travel Ghana is taking another major step to improve air travel as plans are underway to expand and modernise facilities at the Accra International Airport, with construction of a new concourse expected to begin this month.

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The project, being spearheaded by the Ghana Airports Company Limited, is aimed at easing congestion and enhancing the overall passenger experience at the country’s busiest airport.

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Details of the development were shared by presidential spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who indicated that the new facility will connect Terminals 2 and 3, a development expected to significantly improve passenger flow within the airport.

Over the years, increasing passenger traffic through Accra has placed growing pressure on existing infrastructure, particularly at peak travel periods.

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The new concourse is therefore seen as a timely intervention to address these challenges while preparing the airport for future growth.

The planned facility will come with a range of modern features designed to meet international standards. These include 5 new passenger boarding bridges, 5 passenger holding areas, and bi-directional travelators to make movement within the terminal easier.

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In addition, the project will provide five new escalators and elevators, further improving accessibility for travellers. To enhance comfort and convenience, the concourse will also include a VIP lounge, 4 business lounges, and 4 new retail and duty-free outlets.

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These additions are expected to improve not just efficiency, but also the overall travel experience for passengers passing through the airport.

The expansion builds on earlier investments in Ghana’s aviation sector, particularly the development of Terminal 3, which significantly boosted the country’s capacity to handle international traffic.

Continued upgrades are necessary  to maintain its position as a key aviation hub in West Africa.

Beyond improving passenger experience, the project is also expected to support economic activity by strengthening connectivity, boosting tourism, and making Ghana more attractive to international business.

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For travellers, the impact will be more immediate, which means shorter queues, less congestion, and easier movement between terminals.

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