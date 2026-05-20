Arteta awakened the fans, Arsenal rewrote history, and the football gods finally answered their call

Arteta awakened the fans, Arsenal rewrote history, and the football gods finally answered their call

Arteta awakened the fans, Arsenal rewrote history, and the football gods finally answered their call

Arsenal end 20+ years of waiting to win the Premier League under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta’s rebuild and vision restore belief and glory to North London.

The Gunners now face PSG in a Champions League final in Budapest.

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For the first time in more than two decades, the football gods of North London have finally bowed in favour of their own Arsenal.

The cheers pouring down inside the Emirates Stadium were no longer born from heartbreak but from the overwhelming release of a dream fulfilled. On a night drenched in emotion, destiny finally stretched out its mighty hand and fired the Gunners toward immortality.

After years of pain, near misses, and endless waiting, Arsenal have risen once again to reclaim the Premier League crown, and North London now stands smiling beneath the glow of champions.

Players rose to their feet in pure, unfiltered joy.

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Mikel Arteta, a man who has carried the weight of this club's dreams on his shoulders through winter after bitter winter, finally, finally smiled again. And supporters from Lagos to London, from Tokyo to Toronto, felt that singular feeling rise through them like a tide: we are champions.

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🔴 Arsenal legend Ian Wright celebrating the Premier League title with fans at the Emirates! 👏pic.twitter.com/LBGxqwUaig — PurelyFootball ℗ (@PurelyFootball) May 20, 2026

The Man Who Chose to Believe

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Arsenal vs Newcastle match on January 3, 2023.

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Arteta knows Arsenal in his bones. He wore the shirt from 2011 to 2016, lifting the FA Cup twice as captain, bearing witness to the turbulence of the late Wenger years. But what he encountered when he was handed the manager's job in December 2019 was something even more sobering: a club that had lost its soul.

His first match told the story in the starkest terms: Arsenal were three goals down by half-time. The match ended in front of thousands of empty seats, in an eerie, hollow quiet. Arteta had spent years as Pep Guardiola's assistant, absorbing the methods of one of the greatest football minds who ever lived, and even he was stunned by how far the club had fallen.

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Reconnecting with the supporters became his first and most urgent priority. Before the tactics. Before the transfers. Before anything else, the people.

Writing His Own Story

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A young manager shaped by the finest football brain of his generation faced a choice: imitate, or create. Arteta chose to write his own story — authored in philosophy, hope, aspiration, relentless hard work, and an iron determination to deliver what this fanbase had been aching for across two lost decades.

There was one moment, now etched into Arsenal legend, that crystallised everything about his approach. Ahead of a crucial away fixture at Anfield, Arteta did something unexpected.

He walked into the training ground, pressed play, and let "You'll Never Walk Alone" thunder through the speakers. Not as a taunt, as a lesson. Listen to what belief sounds like. Now build yours. In that moment, the players understood: they would never face this alone.

Then came the investment that backed the vision: approximately €1.08 billion (£920 million) committed to over 40 new players since his arrival. Every signing was a brushstroke in a portrait of a team being rebuilt from its foundations upward. Tonight, that investment declared its extraordinary return.

351 Matches Managed

60.4% Win Rate

212 Victories

The Night Nobody Slept

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The Night Arsenal Fans didn't sleep in North London

When the final whistle confirmed what the world had been waiting for, London did not sleep. The players did not sleep. Videos and photographs flooded every corner of the internet: players dancing in the streets at 3:00 in the morning, red scarves wrapped around shoulders, arms raised to a sky that had never looked so generous.

The streets smiled.

The neighbourhood around the Emirates overflowed with thousands who came not because anyone summoned them, but because something magnetic and ancient was pulling them home.

Millions more around the globe leant into their screens and felt that feeling that cannot be borrowed or manufactured. The feeling of belonging to something that has finally, at enormous cost and with extraordinary love, delivered on its promise.

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Across 351 matches, 212 victories, 51 draws, and 88 losses across six seasons of building and believing and refusing to break, Mikel Arteta has guided Arsenal back to the very summit of English football. Three major trophies. And now this: the one that matters most.

The man who arrived at a broken club, blasted a rival's anthem through the training ground speakers, and dared his players to dream has delivered the dream.

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The tears have fallen. The smile has come.

And North London, all of it, every corner, every generation, can now sleep knowing they are, at last, champions of England.

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Proper madness at the Emirates stadium last night. 22 year wait. 🗣️🤯 pic.twitter.com/iNBWBDgAvK — Ultras Clips (@ultras_clips) May 20, 2026

The UEFA Champions League awaits the Gunners

Arsenal edge Chelsea in a 5-Goal thriller EFL Cup semi-final first leg | IMAGO

Arsenal are on their way to Budapest.

One last step. One final mountain. Paris Saint-Germain is standing in the way of history.

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This isn’t just a final anymore; it feels like destiny asking its final question: are you ready?

Because this Arsenal side doesn't travel like tourists. They travel like believers. Like a team that has already survived the fire and learned how to walk through it without flinching.