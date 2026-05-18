Pep Guardiola set to leave Manchester City after 10 years

Manchester City are preparing for Pep Guardiola’s possible exit after 10 years.

He has won 20 trophies, including 6 Premier League titles and a Champions League.

Enzo Maresca is the leading candidate to replace him.

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Manchester City are reportedly preparing for the possible departure of legendary manager Pep Guardiola after Sunday’s crucial Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, there is growing belief within the club that Guardiola could step down at the end of the season despite still having one year remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

While Manchester City officials remain hopeful the Spaniard will continue for another campaign, preparations for life after Guardiola are said to already be underway behind the scenes. Staff members and several players are reportedly expecting the iconic manager to announce his departure following the club’s final game of the season.

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The club is also believed to be discussing plans to honour Guardiola’s extraordinary spell in charge, with many supporters viewing him as the greatest manager in Manchester City’s history.

During his remarkable 10-year reign, Guardiola has transformed City into one of Europe’s most dominant football forces. The 55-year-old has guided the club to 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League crown, three FA Cups and five EFL Cups.

This season alone, Guardiola has already added the FA Cup and Carabao Cup to City’s trophy cabinet and could still cap the campaign with a seventh Premier League title.

Enzo Maresca leads the race to replace Guardiola

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Enzo Maresca addressing the press

Former Chelsea FC manager Enzo Maresca has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Guardiola at Manchester City.

Maresca, who previously worked under Guardiola as part of City’s coaching staff, is reportedly close to reaching an agreement in principle on a two-year deal, with an option for a third season.

The Italian tactician is highly regarded within City’s hierarchy due to his understanding of Guardiola’s football philosophy and his successful spell within the club’s coaching setup.

Speculation surrounding Guardiola’s future has intensified in recent weeks, with many reports suggesting this could be the end of one of the most successful managerial eras in English football history.

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Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City trophy haul

Pep Guardiola wins Champions League at City | Images via Getty

Under Guardiola, Manchester City have won:

6 Premier League titles

1 UEFA Champions League trophy

3 FA Cups

5 EFL Cups

His attacking style, tactical innovation and consistency have cemented his status as one of football’s greatest-ever managers.

Who could replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City?

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