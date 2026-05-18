I get paid to be on the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards red carpet — Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo has revealed that celebrities invited to the AMVCA receive daily payments and luxury treatment, sparking conversations about payments and perks at major entertainment events.

Nana Akua Addo says celebrities invited to the AMVCA receive full hospitality, including luxury accommodation and event expenses.

She revealed that some guests are paid daily allowances that can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars, depending on sponsorship deals.

The fashion icon says the VIP treatment motivates her extravagant red carpet fashion choices, describing the experience as making her “feel like a queen.”

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Ghanaian fashion personality Nana Akua Addo has shed light on why she consistently delivers bold, high-budget red carpet looks at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), explaining that the experience comes with significant financial and hospitality perks for invited guests.

Speaking on United Showbiz, she revealed that celebrities flown in for the AMVCA are typically accommodated and catered for by the organisers throughout the event period, alongside additional financial incentives.

According to her, the support package can include daily payments for guests, with figures varying depending on sponsorship arrangements, sometimes reaching about $2,000 per day or more in certain cases.

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She also noted that accommodation, transport, and other logistical needs are fully handled by the event organisers, ensuring a luxury experience for attendees.

She said;

When AMVCA invites you, your accommodation, your tickets, they give you money, sometimes $200, other times $3,000 depending on sponsors. And that money is just for one day, so if you stay for several days it multiplies. They also put you in the best hotels, beautifully decorated, just for activation

Nana Akua Addo added that the level of treatment she receives makes her feel highly valued, describing the experience as one that makes her “feel like a queen.”

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