Ghana to evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa on May 21 amid rising safety concerns

Ghana will evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa on May 21, 2026, as part of a government repatriation exercise following safety concerns, with more batches expected.

The Government of Ghana will evacuate the first batch of 300 citizens from South Africa on May 21, 2026, due to safety concerns.

The move forms part of a broader repatriation exercise coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria.

Authorities say the welfare and safety of all Ghanaians remains a top priority under the Mahama administration.

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The Government of Ghana has confirmed that the first batch of 300 Ghanaian nationals will be evacuated from South Africa on May 21, 2026, as part of emergency measures to protect citizens affected by recent insecurity and xenophobic-related violence.

The announcement follows earlier confirmation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Ghana had begun coordinating a repatriation exercise for citizens who registered with the High Commission in Pretoria for evacuation assistance.

The operation is being carried out in collaboration with Ghana’s diplomatic mission and relevant agencies to ensure safe and orderly travel back home.

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The process of departure in image below:

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The evacuation is part of efforts to safeguard Ghanaians abroad, especially those impacted by renewed tensions in parts of South Africa where foreign nationals have faced attacks and intimidation.

The first batch of 300 Ghanaians will be evacuated from South Africa on May 21, 2026.



The welfare and safety of all Ghanaians is a non-negotiable priority of the Mahama Administration. pic.twitter.com/yC535bwwcT — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) May 18, 2026

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Authorities have stressed that the welfare and security of citizens remain a top priority of the government.

The evacuation follows weeks of diplomatic engagement and public concern after reports of attacks on foreign communities prompted Ghana’s Foreign Ministry to issue advisories and compile lists of affected citizens seeking assistance.

South Africa has experienced repeated waves of xenophobic violence over the years, often directed at migrants from other African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Somalia, and Ethiopia.

Past incidents have resulted in injuries, property destruction, arrests, and diplomatic tensions across the continent.

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