Ghana reports South Africa to AU over Xenophobic attacks, pushes for urgent action
Ghana has asked the African Union to discuss xenophobic attacks in South Africa at its June 2026 summit.
The government says the attacks threaten African unity, safety and regional integration efforts.
Ghana is calling for investigations, stronger AU monitoring and reconciliation initiatives.
The Government of Ghana has formally requested the African Union (AU) to place the issue of xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa.
In a diplomatic communication dated May 6, 2026, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed concern over the recurring attacks, which he said continue to threaten the lives, safety and investments of African nationals living in South Africa.
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The statement noted:
The Government of Ghana remains deeply concerned by the recurrence of xenophobic incidents in the Republic of South Africa, which have regrettably resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of investment and continue to pose serious risk to the safety and well-being of many African nationals residing in South Africa.
According to the Ministry, the continued attacks contradict the principles of African solidarity and unity, particularly considering the support many African countries gave South Africa during the anti-apartheid struggle.
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The statement added:
While fully acknowledging the sovereignty of the Republic of South Africa and its primary responsibility to protect all persons within its territory, the targeting of nationals from African countries presents a challenge to the shared principles of African solidarity, brotherhood, and continental unity.
Ghana further argued that the attacks violate the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and undermine the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to promote free movement, integration and economic cooperation across the continent.
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As part of its proposals, Ghana urged the AU to formally deliberate on the matter during the summit and strengthen continental monitoring mechanisms to ensure member states uphold their obligations under African human rights frameworks.
The government also proposed the establishment of a fact-finding mission to investigate the root causes of xenophobic violence in South Africa and recommend appropriate interventions to the African Union.
Additionally, Ghana called for dialogue and reconciliation initiatives aimed at promoting tolerance, inclusion and renewed commitment to Pan-African unity among African peoples.
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The Eighth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union is expected to take place from June 24 to 27, 2026, in El Alamein, Egypt, where the issue could become a major topic of continental discussion amid growing concerns over the safety of African migrants in South Africa.
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