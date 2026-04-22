Ablakwa confirms no Ghanaian has been killed amid xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirms no Ghanaian deaths in South Africa xenophobic incidents as Ghana engages diplomatic response, amid viral Queen Vee confrontation video sparking migration debate.

Ablakwa confirms no Ghanaian lives lost in reported xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Ghana’s Foreign Ministry is working with South African authorities.

A viral Queen Vee video confronting African migrants adds context to rising online debate on xenophobia and intra-African migration.

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Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has confirmed that no Ghanaian life has been lost following reports of xenophobic attacks on some Ghanaian nationals in South Africa, urging calm as diplomatic efforts intensify to address the situation.

The diplomatic concerns follow a viral video involving South African activist Victoria Africa, popularly known as Queen Vee, who was seen confronting a Ghanaian man over his stay in the country.

In the viral footage, Queen Vee is seen with a group of locals questioning the migrant’s presence and documents and urging him to return to his home country.

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A South African activist, Victoria Africa, popularly known as Queen Vee, captured in a video confronting a Ghanaian man over their travel documents.

In a statement shared via social media on Wednesday April 22, Ghana’s Minister confirmed he had a telephone conversation with his South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola, Minister for International Relations and Cooperation.

Mr Ablakwa said he raised concerns over trending videos showing alleged attacks and rising tensions involving African migrants.

“I have this morning held a telephone conversation with my South African counterpart, His Excellency Ronald Lamola, Minister for International Relations and Cooperation. I called him on the trending videos about Ghanaians coming under extremely disturbing xenophobic attacks in South Africa,” he said.

He added that the South African government has expressed concern and pledged investigations into the incidents.

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“The South African Foreign Minister has expressed his empathy with the victims and promised full scale investigations into the depressing incidents,” he stated.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foriegn Affairs

Mr Ablakwa further noted that Ghana’s diplomatic mission in South Africa has been actively engaged in verifying reports and supporting affected nationals.

“I am also able to confirm that since yesterday, I have been in constant contact with Ghana’s High Commissioner in South Africa, His Excellency Benjamin Quarshie, coordinating our response,” he said.

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According to him, the individual featured in the viral video has been located and is receiving consular assistance, adding that he is in stable condition.

“I am gladdened that so far colleagues in our diplomatic mission have located the main victim in the viral video and are offering consular assistance. He is doing very well,” Mr Ablakwa confirmed.

He stressed that “no Ghanaian life has been lost” and urged citizens to remain calm while diplomatic channels work to de-escalate tensions.

“We urge calm and confidence in our collective capacity to protect Ghanaians,” he said.